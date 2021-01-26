Test now required for boarding international flights to the US

Passengers boarding international flights to the United States have a major hurdle to remove on Tuesday.

For the first time since coronavirus pandemic started, all passengers ages 2 and up must submit a negative coronavirus test taken no more than three days before their flight or proof that they recovered from the virus within the last three months. Those who will not be banned from boarding. Canada, The United Kingdom and many other countries already have this entry requirement.

New US demand was announcedfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on January 12 and made official by President Joe Biden executive order on COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel last week. Significantly expands a Order CDC on Christmas Eve seeking evidence for passengers flying to the U.S. from the UK.

The goal, of course: to help stop the spread ofcoronavirus causing COVID-19. International travel is still severely restricted across the globe, but American vacationers wanting an escape have flocked to beaches in Mexico and the Caribbean due to lack of restrictions at many destinations.

There were 2.1 million international travelers in the United States from December 1 to December 28, an average of 76,000 passengers per day, and quadrupled the number of passengers in June, said Martin Cetron, director of the Global Migration Division and Quarantinetold USA CDC SOT.

There is already evidence that the testing requirement, which means travelers need to find a place to be tested during their vacation and risk being blocked if they are positive, is having an effect. United Airlines last week said it has seen one increase in cancellations and a decrease in bookings at Mexican beach resorts since the testing rule was announced.

Tammy McQuitty made a New Year’s trip with her family to Cancun and felt safe with the COVID-19 protocols in place, so she and her husband planned the move to Puerto Vallartafor in February. Frequent travelers from Colorado Springs, Colorado, visit Mexico about two to three times a year.

They canceled the trip to Porto Vallarta a day after the CDC announced the test request. There were only too many unknowns, McQuitty said.

“What if one of us comes out positive and one of us does not? Where to stay? What to do?” “She said.” Everything was so in the air that it was absolutely not worth risking. “

The Secret Resort they booked through American Airlines vacations is offering a type insurance policy, a free stayup to 14 days if they would be required to stay in Mexico and quarantine after being positively tested for their return flight. (The policy is valid until March 31.)

“I’m like, ‘There has to be some kind of withdrawal because that’ s a lot of money they’re going to lose,” she said.

The planto couple visits Savannah, Georgia, instead.

US State Department on Monday reminded the passengers regarding the new rule and reiterated his position that U.S. citizens should review non-core travel abroad.

He cited three new risks faced by travelers given the new testing requirement: test availability and return times; possible blockage abroad if someone tests positive; and difficulties in accessing or financing medical care in a foreign country.

1. Yes, US citizens are subject to the new rules.

2. No, you are not excluded if you have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

3. Yes, you can avoid a test by presenting two things before your flight home: test results showing you have had COVID-19 within the last three months AND a note from a health care provider or public health official saying you have recovered and cleared for travel.

4. No, airlines will not test you when you arrive at the airport for an international flight to the US Travelers are on their own to take the required test, which must be taken no more than three days before your date of departure. Hotels from Atlantis to the Bahamas to shared resorts across the region have rushed to add on-site testing for guests, so check in advance to see what’s available and add cost to your holiday budget. Be sure to make a reservation for a test if it is offered in case the slots fill up quickly. For more information on testing options at international destinations, check out US embassies websites and social media accounts.US Embassy in Mexicohas collected alist of private providers across the country, and so are embassies in Costa Rica.

5. No, you do not need to take a test before your flight from the US if you are heading to certain destinations, including Mexico. You will do, however, if you are heading to pick destinations in the Caribbean, Canada, the UK and many other countries with entry restrictions. Check with your airline and destination for details. Do you travel within the US? Coronavirus tests are not required to board the plane, although some destinations, particularly Hawaii, require you to quarantine unless you receive a negative pre-flight test result.

6. Yes, airlines are trying to make it easier to stay up to date on the new COVID-19 travel restrictions and organize test results and other documents while avoiding airport jams. United Airlines on Monday announced a new “ready to travel” hub on its mobile app and website.

And American Airlines over the weekend expanded its use of the VeriFLY app, a mobile health passport where passengers can upload test results and other required documents to passengers traveling to the U.S. from all international destinations. Previously, the option was available to passengers traveling from the US to countries with entry restrictions, including Jamaica, Chile, Colombia and Guatemala.

7. No, there is no mandatory quarantine when you return or arrive in the United States. Recommended by CDC and President Joe Biden, however. The CDC recommends that travelers be tested three to five days after the trip and stay at home or in a hotel to do self-quarantine for seven days after the trip regardless of the test results. If you are not tested after the trip, the CDC says it is “safer” to stay home for 10 days. Biden’s executive order states that travelers arriving in the US from an international destination are required to “follow other applicable CDC guidelines regarding international travel, including recommended periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation.” upon entry into the United States. “