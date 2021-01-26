Health officials unable to confirm London, Ont., Teen dies of COVID-19





The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it will not be able to confirm whether Yassin Dabeh died of COVID-19 after the 19-year-old was reported to be the region’s youngest virus-related death over the weekend. At a press conference hosted by MLHU on Monday, health medical officer Dr. Chris Mackie asked a number of questions about the cause of death of the 19-year-old. Read more: Ontario teenager who died of coronavirus worked for cleaning service in Delaware, Ont., LTC Home: union “I think we will all have to be content with the limited information we currently have,” Mackie told reporters. “I know there is a question whether this is someone who died of COVID or died of COVID; unfortunately we will not get an answer for this. ” The story goes down the ad Mackie noted that the lack of confirmation is not a matter of information retention by the MLHU, but rather due to the fact that there will be no medical investigation into the death. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] “This is partly because the family chose to proceed with the funeral and there will be no autopsy for that reason,” Mackie said. Read more: Deaths from coronaviruses in long-term care underscore the need for home support, lawyers say Few other details were available about Dabeh’s death, but Mackie said the 19-year-old made a check at a hospital at one point. Trends CEO of Great Canadian Gaming, the woman got the ticket after she allegedly flew to the Yukon to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario reports under 2,000 new cases of coronavirus, 43 more deaths “We know the identity of the individual, with whom they are in close contact, we know it is someone who has symptoms and then days later appears in the emergency room. Beyond that, we do not have much information,” he said. ai. Mackie added that both he and associate health medical officer Dr. Alex Summers talked to the doctor Sunday Sunday. “We will not receive additional information and the autopsy will not be performed.” Read more: Ontario updates its COVID-19 vaccine plan as Pfizer delays continue Dabeh’s death was reported on Saturday. He was a contract cleaner at Middlesex Terrace, a long-term care home in Delaware. The story goes down the ad As of Monday, Middlesex Terrace has been under an active COVID-19 blast since Dec. 23, according to the MLHU. Dabeh was a Syrian refugee, arriving in Canada with his family in 2016.









1:28 Coronavirus: Ontario chief doctor reflects on pandemic 1 year after first COVID-19 case





Coronavirus: Ontario chief doctor reflects on pandemic 1 year after first COVID-19 case

