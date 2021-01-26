Facebook News launches UK, first international marketplace for its curated news portal – TechCrunch

As the UK prepares to emphasize its focus on how it regulates large technology companies, Facebook is taking a big step in the role it plays in presenting media to the UK public and in how it works with the media industry. of the country.

Today it is launching Facebook News in the UK, the first Facebook market outside the US for its dedicated, curated news portal – accessed, like the US version, through a tab in the Android or iOS app menu.

The portal will launch content from hundreds of local and national media organizations, including Channel 4 tidings, Daily Mail Group, DC Thomson, Financial Times, SkyNews and Telegraphic Media Group. The Economist, The Guardian, The Independent, STV and hundreds of locals tidingssite by Archant, Iliffe, JPI Media, Midlandstidings Association, and Reach, as well as “lifestyle” titles GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamor, Vogue and others wereannounced in a previous list of partners last year.

Again, as with the American version, users will be provided with a list of the day’s top cured stories; a list of personalized stories based on news sources you may already be following or interests you may have (these may come from publications you do not already follow); and dedicated news sections on sports, entertainment, health, and science and technology. Users can tell when they like stories, or when they want to hide them to better train algorithms.

Facebook has confirmed to us that it will be working with a service called Upday to curethe stories that appearin News. “Tthe product he’s a mix of curated, key stories and personalized links selected by the algorithm, “said a spokesman.” Day by day seems to be a joint cooperation between German publisher Axel Springer and Samsung, who also runs a news service on her phones powered by her.

It is not clear what the financial terms of the agreement between Facebook and Upday are, but it is said that, the licensing deals that Facebook is terminating with publishers to place their content on News collectively run into the tens of millions of pounds, with the largest publishers making millions a year from the deals. While those figures may be slimmer than what Facebook does in advertising revenue globally – reaching tens of billions of dollars every three months – they represent significant amounts for the UK media industry.

People have long used news on Facebook and other social media sites to capture the news while also browsing posts from friends, Groups and Pages they follow. Facebook News aims to take it a step further, as a curated page for links and headlines from hundreds of publications in the country to offer users of its mobile apps a one-stop-shop to read the stories of the moment.

Social media continues to be a major source of news for consumers, but as we have seen, a very biased and flawed source in this regard.

Within this context, Facebook says its goal with Facebook News is to provide a more balanced and dedicated mix of news to people beyond what they may encounter in their news sources, while also tailoring it to their interests. of users.

It also helps Facebook News provide another way for Facebook – which has made efforts in video, entertainment content, job guidance and research, Nextdoor-style community listings, peer sales and more – to continue diversifying away from Newsfeed for those who are bored with it: now, people can come to the Facebook app to browse news, too.

Still, this international expansion has been coming for a long time: Facebook News first started as a test in the US more than a year ago, in October 2019, before coming out to all users last June.

No word from Facebook on how many users or engagements the US version of Facebook News has received, other than “it has grown steadily,” according to a spokesman.

It is not clear why there was such a long gap between his first attempts in the US and the UK today, but Facebook has had more than just securing those licensing deals to open up in this market.

Llaunching a new news portal, with the message created to “help” publishers, takes on a new dimension when you consider that Facebook has also beenamong regulators in Europe, who have been on a long-term mission to control the achievement of large technology companies. In the UK, it is soon taking the form of a new “pro-competitive” Digital Market Unit that will review the role companies like Facebook and Google play in advertising, media and more.

Whether these regulatory moves will affect how a service like Facebook News works, or what revenue and usage cuts are shared with news partners remains to be seen.

In the meantime, it’s at full speed ahead for more scaling: Facebook plans confirmed last year that its long-term goal is for greater international expansion for Facebook News, with the longest list of countries including Brazil, France, Germany and India. In a blog post today, Facebook’s director of Europe news partnership Europe, Jesper Doub, confirmed that France and Germany were in line for Facebook News, although no start dates were specified.