A brother crushed by a cart, another victim of a bandit attack: sounds like the plot of a medieval mystery. But according to the new study these are some of the possible disasters that have happened to them in the past centuries.

A bone analysis from 314 individuals aged 12 years or older, dating from about 1100 to 1530, and found in three different locations throughout Cambridge, reveals that bone fractures were common among those buried in a parish cemetery where many ordinary workers would be housed to rest. But the team also found evidence of horrific injuries among those buried in a cold Augustinian room, suggesting the clergy were not protected from the violent events.

Medieval life was difficult for everyone, said Dr Jenna Dittmar, lead author of the study from Cambridge University.

Writing in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, Dittmar and colleagues reported how they analyzed previously excavated medieval bones dating back to the dismantling of monasteries by Henry VIII. While she said that not all bones in the three countries have been excavated and analyzed, those that have been examined so far provide insights into different areas of society.

[Our results] will be quite representative because we have a parish cemetery, we have a hospital and we also have an Augustinian fries, she said.

The team found that bone fractures were the most common among those buried in the parish cemetery, with 44% of the skeletons analyzed showing signs of such damage compared to 32% of those buried in the parish. Multiple fractures were also the most common among those who buried the parish cemetery.

The people who were buried in the All Saints parish cemetery would have made life really difficult, Dittmar said, noting that many people were ordinary people who would have manual labor, from farm work to builders. On the contrary, those who were buried in the feri would either have led a clerical life or would have been wealthy charities.

While such injuries were more common in men, some women showed them as well. [One] the poor woman had a broken jaw at some point in her life, and she recovered, but she had a number of other injuries, including broken ribs and [a] foot, Dittmar said though he said it is not clear if the injuries were from an event. While a broken jaw could have come from a fall, there are other possibilities, Dittmar said: in modern times women generally wear broken jaws as a result of domestic violence.

Only 27% of individuals excavated at St. John the Evangelist Hospital had evidence of bone fractures even though one man appeared to have broken his knee in a fall.

People would assume that a hospital is a place where sick or poor or weak individuals would go, and you would expect them to have more fractures which turned out not to be the case, Dittmar said.

Dittmar said the hospital was more focused on pastoral care. The concept of a medieval hospital needs to be taught in modern times, she said, noting that many people in the hospital would have been poor, elderly and chronically ill with conditions like tuberculosis.

Another surprise, Dittmar said, was that there was no evidence of gun-related injuries, whether healed or not, among the dead despite wars being common during medieval times.

But that did not mean the violence was unknown: in fact the team reported the remains of a frat that survived what Dittmar said may have been, among other explanations, an attack by bandits, with signs that he had been hit in head with a blunt object.

He could have banged his head on something, Dittmar said. [But] he also has a fracture in his arm, which is a defensive injury, so it suggests he raised his arm to defend himself.

Another brother was not so lucky: his skeleton showed a broken neck and legs with a chance he had been hit by a wheelchair.

The injuries he has are more similar to what people experience when hit by a car, exactly at thigh level, Dittmar said. We think it is safe to say that he probably died as a result of any kind of serious accident in which he was involved.