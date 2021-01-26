The Dutch Prime Minister condemns the blockade riots as criminal violence.





Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday that anyone involved in the riots over the weekend protesting the country’s coronavirus measures was involved in criminal violence and warned that the perpetrators would be dealt with properly. Hundreds of people were arrested during the riots in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and at least eight other cities after a curfew was imposed at 9pm on Saturday, police said. Officers used tear gas, assault dogs and water cannons to disperse crowds in the southern city of Eindhoven, where shops were looted and cars set on fire. In Urk, the youth of a fishing village with Protestant perseverance burned a Covid test facility. The riots were repeated for a third night Monday night in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Geleen, Reuters reported. This has nothing to do with the protest or the fight for freedom, Mr. Rutte, i tha journalists on Monday. This is criminal violence and we will treat it as such.

His caretaker government implemented tough new blocking measures last week, verified by Parliament, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Flights to Britain, South Africa and most of South America were suspended on Saturday. He also implemented a nationwide siege, the first since World War II. Eindhoven Mayor John Jorritsma, was visibly upset when he spoke to reporters about the violence in the city. He called the rebels ground scum and said he feared the Netherlands, normally one of the most peaceful countries in the European Union, was on the path to civil war. A spokesman for the Dutch police union said the group feared the illegal protests and riots were just the beginning of a riot. I hope it was once, but I fear it was a messenger for the coming days and weeks, said spokesman Koen Simmers, according to the public broadcaster NOS. We have not seen so much violence in 40 years, he added. Protesters also gathered last week in Amsterdam following calls on social media to resist blocking rules and policies of governments in general. Mr Rutte is one of the longest-serving European leaders. Elections in the Netherlands are scheduled for March. Protests also erupted over the weekend in Denmark. Five people were arrested Saturday during an anti-blockade demonstration in Copenhagen, reported local news media. About 1,000 protesters gathered to demonstrate against what they said were restrictions on their freedoms, following a call for protest by a Facebook group. Protesters tied a statue of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to a pole and set it on fire, Danish channel TV2 reported. A sign was hung around the necks of the figures saying, She must and must be killed.

