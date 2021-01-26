PLAYSTUDIOS Expands Partnership with MGM Resorts International, adds MGM Springfield to playAWARDS Loyalty Platform





MGM Springfield becomes the 17th MGM Resorts International property to be featured in the playAWARDS catalog, allowing players to redeem loyalty points earned by playing any of PLAYSTUDIOS free casino-type games for complimentary, discounted food rewards and drink portfolio resort MassachusettsMGM Springfield-based boasts a food group that includes The Chandler Steakhouse, Favorite Italian Costa, TAP Sports Bar and South End Market.

“This is a significant expansion of a partnership that has been very successful for both PLAYSTUDIOS and MGM Resorts International,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal. “Our companies recently celebrated our eighth anniversary as partners. We are proud to say that the relationship is stronger than ever. “With MGM Springfield now represented in our awards catalog, the global PLAYSTUDIOS player family will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and experiences on offer at this resort of its kind.” Chris Kelley, President & COO of MGM Springfield, says, “We are excited to see our partnership with PLAYSTUDIOS continue to grow as our company opens new resorts and equipment. The addition of MGM Springfield to the playAWARDS program gives their players an opportunity to experience the excitement of MGM Resorts on the East Coast ”. MGM Springfield offers were made available to players at January 8. Redemptions are temporarily restricted to restaurants operating under state-mandated pandemic guidelines, with additional bonuses from the hotel, casino and other amenities to be added in the coming weeks and months. PLAYSTUDIOS and MGM Resorts International first partnership in August 2012. Today, players can take advantage of bonuses from MGM additional properties, including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, MGM Park, Vdara, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur, MGM National Harbor, Borgata, Beau Rivage, Gold Strike and MGM Cotai. PLAYSTUDIOS games allow players to earn rewards just for playing myVEGAS slots, myKONAMI slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and POP! electronic games apps, which are available to download and play for free on iOS, Android and Kindle devices. About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of free random games to win prizes for mobile and social platforms. Its collection of original and published titles is powered by the company’s innovative AWARDS loyalty platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global brands of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, time free and gaming in 15 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran hospitality, technology and gaming entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS combines the best of mobile gaming with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequal entertainment experience and its knowledgeable partners operational business. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com. About the gameAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-effective loyalty platform that connects the world’s leading companies in entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and games with a valuable audience. , quite engaged mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS ‘portfolio of free, casual mobile gaming apps, playAWARDS keeps its top-minded rewards partners as it transforms digital entertainment impressions into brand engagement in the real world. The playAWARDS platform also offers partners a powerful suite of managerial and analytical tools that provide in-depth, actionable knowledge of public engagement and program performance. About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, top-notch meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences wide range of restaurant offers, nightlife and retail. MGM Resorts create comprehensive, iconic experiences through their suites Las Vegas-inspired brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offers United States AND Macau, including some of the most popular tourism brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through its “Focus on Importance: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” initiative, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s Most Worshiped Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also contact us at @MGMResortsIntl at Tweet and Facebook AND Instagram. BURIMI PLAYSTUDIOS Similar links http://playstudios.com







