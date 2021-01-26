International border remains closed, citizens call for action by US government – News – Sault Ste. Marie Evening News – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

(Editor’s note: This is the first article in a three-story series that looks at what separated families and loved ones have faced since the closure of the International Bridge last March.)

Going into 2020, none of us expected to be hit by a worldwide pandemic that would turn everything upside down. Not only did the COVID-19 virus wreak havoc on the world, but the protests, elections, and voter fraud scrutiny only exacerbated it.

For most, the only consolation is to visit with loved ones for comfort.

For some, this has not been an option for almost a year. Many have been separated due to the closure of the International Border, which has been closed to non-essential traffic since 12 a.m. on March 20 last year.

Erin Eitrem was born and raised in Sault, Ontario, Canada. She moved to Sault, Michigan after marrying her American husband in 2016. Eitrem has two children, a son and a daughter, aged 9 months and 3 years, respectively. Her son was born 11 weeks earlier and has medical problems. Eitrem is an elementary school teacher with the board of Algoma County School on the Ontario side and has been employed with them for over 10 years. She is also a high school volleyball coach and has many friends and family residing on the Canadian side.

Her mother, Nancy White, was born and raised in Sault, Ontario, Canada. White was married to her husband for 42 years. In March, he passed away after a battle with leukemia. White worked as a court reporter and judge secretary until she retired in 2016. She has three children with Eitrem as the youngest. Her two eldest children live in Southern Ontario.

“On the one hand I can count the number of times I have seen my mother since the earth’s borders were closed on Mars,” Eitrem said. “What used to be multiple weekly visits became every month visit. My parents, who watched my daughter on Monday since she was 1 year old and visited her every weekend, turned to photos and phone calls on FaceTime.”

Eitrem tried to cross the border to see White on Mother’s Day and was told that her daughter was unable to cross with him. Her daughter was devastated and confused as to why she could not see her grandmother. Five months later, Eitrem crossed the border with her children to attend the celebration of her father’s life. The three had to do quarantine for two weeks and Eitrem’s husband was unable to come with them due to work.

Eitrem said she is “one of the lucky ones” who can cross the border because she is Canadian, but mandatory quarantines, as well as her son’s medical needs, make it extremely difficult. Every day, around 4 p.m., the family uses FaceTime to stay in touch with White.

Eitrem has sent countless emails to Senator Gary Peters, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Representative Jack Bergman. She has also contacted the president’s administration to allow families like hers to reunite.

“In the beginning, I would get phone calls from Bergman’s office,” Eitrem said. “But now that time has passed and more emails have been sent, the correspondence is gone. Will I stop sending them emails? Absolutely not. They are not separated from their family, why should I be?”

However, her belief in reopening the border is uncertain. At this point, Etirem said, she does not know when she will see her mother again. Like Ontario in another deadlock, she is not sure when the family will be able to return for the visit. Eitrem thinks White should be left alone and without family after the death of her husband, even though she lives a little 18 minutes away.

Eitrem said that while everyone has their battles during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is “tragic and avoidable”. The family has a room set up for White when / if Homeland Security allows family exemptions. Her daughter calls it “Mother’s room” and often talks about when she will be able to stay with them.

Many families have debated flying to see each other, but it comes at a price. Many tickets cost over $ 1,000, including three flights and 12 hours of travel. There is also an opportunity for your loved ones to be exposed to COVID-19 by traveling to major airports, such as Toronto and Detroit.

Eitrem said she wants US / Canadian government officials to know how the situation feels and how many families are separated from their loved ones.

“You do not know how it feels until you are in this situation,” Eitrem said. “I once told a politician to tell me that we all made sacrifices during the pandemic and that his sister chose not to visit from the south this summer. There is no comparison between someone who chooses not to travel and people who, by law, “They are being separated from their family. My mother missed the birth of her nephew and was unable to meet him until he was almost 6 months old. This is the time she will never return.”

Eitrem wants people to have more compassion for the people / families who are in this situation. It encourages the public to think about who is affected and how it is affecting them.

“As the rest of the world navigates the pandemic, these families are in constant pain and will never go away,” she said.

Eitrem is an active member of the group Le Le Reunite, which is a voluntary campaign led by the United States government seeking travel exemptions to allow families to be reunited across the land border between the US and Canada. Its 1,800+ members are representatives of Americans and Canadians who have been separated from their families and a loved one as a result of the border closure.