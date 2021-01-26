



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised a tinnie by greeting the lucky country on Australia Day and vowed to bring Arnotts Shapes to the UK. In a specially recorded message from Downing Street, Mr Johnson wished viewers Happy Australia Day and reinforced the closeness between the two countries. For two nations that are geographically so far apart, the UK and Australia have long been extremely close, Mr Johnson said. We have so many parts in our language, history, culture. And when the UK has called on those willing to fight for freedom in foreign fields, the brave young men and women of Australia have never failed to respond, this is something we in the UK will be always grateful and we will remember, the world will be forever in debt to Australia. Mr Johnson said the split between the two peoples due to COVID-19 was difficult, but unfortunately would continue throughout 2021. Camera icon British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a special speech on Australia Day. Credit: Sky News The UK has recorded more than 3.6 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 98,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. About 5.9 million people are now injected with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the same Australia-approved vaccine for use yesterday. Despite the ongoing split, the Prime Minister hailed next year as one for the UK and Australia to work together, particularly in awarding a free trade agreement. The deal will ensure we bring Arnotts forms to Shetland, Vegemite flavored forms and sell even more British Barbecue in Brisbane and offer greater prosperity to both our peoples, he said. Camera icon Prime Minister Scott Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit. Credit: NCA He joked about placing bets with Scott Morrison at the Tokyo Olympics. I know the past Games have seen UK sports ministers engage in some sort of betting with their Australian counterparts on which country will top the medal table, he said. I’m not sure, Scott, if there has ever been a bet between the Prime Ministers, but if you want to discuss the terms, you know where to find me. The Prime Minister wished everyone a great time on Australia Day. And if you are British, let’s find a moment to celebrate the lucky country and set up a game in Australia and all its people, he said.

