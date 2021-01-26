Mexican president works out of isolation after virus test

He spoke by telephone Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and spokesman Jesus Ramirez later said on Twitter that Mexico would receive 24 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, although it has not yet been approved for use in the country.

Assistant Secretary of Health Hugo Lpez-Gatell said Mexico has already received the results of the Phase 3 efficacy test in the Russian vaccine, but he did not give any figures on how well it works. He said these figures will be published soon. He said Mexico could start receiving vaccine shipments in late January or February, although it has not yet been authorized for use.

Lpez Obrador appeared with a determined spirit, working and looking good, said on Twitter Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who is also isolating and awaiting test results.

Lpez-Gatell said the presidents’ symptoms so far were essentially fever.

Also Monday, the son of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim announced that his father has COVID-19 and is responding to treatment. Carlos Slim Domit wrote on Twitter that his father started having minor symptoms a week ago and sought care at one of the country’s leading hospitals.

The president announced the diagnosis on Sunday on his official Twitter account, saying, The symptoms are mild, but I am already under medical treatment.

67-year-old Lpez Obrador had a mild case of COVID-19 and was isolating himself at home, said Jos Luis Aloma Zegarra, director of epidemiology in Mexico.

On Monday, Home Secretary Olga Snchez Cordero said the president had appointed him to keep daily announcements until his return. She said Lpez Obrador was good and strong.

He is performing his functions as president of the republic. He will continue to oversee public affairs, she said. Snchez Cordero, who spoke without wearing a mask, said she was awaiting the results of her tests.

Despite his age and high blood pressure, Lpez Obrador has not received a vaccine, although Mexico has received groups of Pfizer-BioNTech doses. He has said health workers would be the first to pick them up. According to the government plan, people over the age of 60 will start being vaccinated in February.

Lpez Obrador has maintained a busy travel schedule, taking commercial flights. He spent the weekend in the states of San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon, where he was photographed without a mask.

He has also resisted shutting down the economy, noting the devastating effect it would have on so many Mexicans living day by day. The country recorded 659 deaths recently confirmed by COVID-19, bringing the total to 150,273. However, Mexico tests very few people and excessive government death estimates suggest the actual death is close to 195,000. The country has more than 1.7 million infections, which have pushed the capital’s health system close to saturation.

At the beginning of the pandemic, when asked how he was defending Mexico, Lpez Obrador pulled two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them to him.

The protective shield is Get away from me, Satan, said Lpez Obrador, reading the inscription on the amulet, Stop, enemy, because the Heart of Jesus is with me.

In November, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, urged Mexican leaders to be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens, saying Mexico is in bad shape with the pandemic. He did not name Lpez Obrador.

We have said it in general. Wearing a mask is important. Hygiene is important and physical distance is important and we expect leaders to be role models, he added.

On Monday, the WHO chief said via Twitter: I’m sorry to hear that you came out positive about # COVID19, President @lopezobrador. I wish you a speedy recovery. Stay strong!

At the start of the pandemic, Lpez Obrador was criticized for leaning into crowds and giving hugs. The lifelong campaigner, his political style has always been practical and personal. As the pandemic grew, he began to limit his participation in events and maintain his distance from supporters.

But on Friday, Lpez Obrador posted a photo of himself, Ebrard, a translator and former chief of staff Alfonso Romo gathered around a table for a phone call with US President Joe Biden. No one was wearing a mask.

As in other countries, the question of masks has polarized the Mexican public and seems to share the reaction to Lpez Obradors infection as well, said Ivonne Acua Murillo, professor of political science at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. She noted a range of responses, from people wishing him a speedy recovery to those who seemed happy about his illness.

Lpez Obrador is known to be stubborn and more often doubles in a position than to retreat in the face of criticism.

He really is an individual of fixed beliefs and ideas, Acua said. He does not easily change his positions and decisions. However, she thought it was more likely that he would start wearing a mask than make a dramatic change in his optimistic discourse about the pandemic.

Along a boulevard in Mexico City on Monday, Gabriel Osorio, who was wearing a mask and goggles with his suit and tie, said it was a dangerous situation.

We hope he recovers and returns soon, Osorio said. Also, I did not think he took the necessary measures to take care of himself.

Mexico City street vendor Eduardo Sanchez wished the president luck. Everyone was exposed to this, he said through his mask. Everyone, old or young, needs to take care of themselves.

Other Latin American leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus include Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Guatemalan Alejandro Giammattei, Honduran Juan Orlando Hernndez and Bolivian interim President Jeanine nz. All are healed.

Associated Press video journalist Lissette Romero and AP writer Mark Stevenson in Mexico City and writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.