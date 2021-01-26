Military power, cultural diversity, economic and economic progress of India will be displayed during the celebrations of the 72nd Day of the Republic in the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today. In addition to the Armed Forces signs, 17 signs from different countries and nine signs from various central government ministries / departments and the Paramilitary Forces and six from the Ministry of Defense will also be displayed during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn homage to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. After that, the Prime Minister and other personalities will head to the greeting daisies in Rajpath to see this parade.

According to tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a salute with 21 guns. The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind greeting. The parade will be commanded by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Father Vishisth Seva Medal, Delhi Area Commander-in-Chief. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Second Parade in Command.

After the unveiling of the National Flag, the proud winners of the highest Galata awards will be rewarded. They include the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Param Vir Chakra Winners Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers and Subedar Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles and Ashok Chakra Winner Lieutenant Colonel D Sreeram Kumar will follow the Deputy Parade Commander in Jeeps. Param Vir Chakra is given for the most outstanding action of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. Ashok Chakra is given for similar actions of bravery and self-sacrifice, but except in the face of the enemy.

The Indian Armed Forces are ready to display its military strength during the annual parade.

The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry, seven mechanized columns, six marching and flying contingents from Rudra and Dhruv Army Advanced Light Aviation Helicopters. Indigenously Developed Indian Army Main Battle Tank, T-90 Bhishma, Infantry Fighting Machine (ICV) Point Ballway Machine (BMP II), Brahmos Weapon System, Pinaka T-72 Bridge Placement Tanks, War System Samvijay electronics and the Schilka Weapon system will be the main attraction in mechanized columns.

Other marching contingents of the Army will include the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Regiment, the Mahar Regiment, the Jammu & Kashmir Rifle Regiment, the Bengal Caps and the Territorial Army. Combined Gang of Mechanized Infantry Regiment Center, Pre-Regiment Center and Jat Regiment Center, Sikh Regiment Center, Assam Regiment Center, Jammu & Kashmir Arms Regiment Center, Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Center, Ladout Scikh Center and Regakh Center The Artillery Center (Nasik Street) will also march near the greeting dais.

The Indian Navy in addition to the paintings will have murals depicting the surrendered Pakistan Army, a Petya class ship and Operation X undertaken by Indian Navy divers and Mukti Bahini and several other ships that took part in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The Marine Contingent will consist of 96 sailors and 4 officers led by Lieutenant Commander Lalit Kumar as Contingent Commander. It will be followed by the Marine Picture entitled Swarnim Vijay Varsh. The front of the chart shows the Indian Navy attack on the Karachi port on the night of 4-5 December 1971 by rocket launcher. On the sides of the tractor, the route taken by the attacking units will be described.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will feature the Mi-17 V5, Chinook and Apache helicopters, among others.

The Air Force contingent, consisting of 96 aircraft and four officers, will be led by Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma. It will be followed by the Air Force Chart entitled Indian Air Force: Touch the Sky with Glory. The Air Force chart shows scaled-up models of Light Fighter Aircraft, Light Fighter Helicopter, Su-30 MK-I aircraft and Rohini radar on a blue background. Smart-clad officers in their flying overalls will stand by the models.

The marching contingent of the Indian Coast Guard will be led by Deputy Commander Ashish Nagar. The ICG motto is Vayam Rakshamah which means We Protect. The Indian Coast Guard keeps our maritime borders safe and secure. The force includes 155 surface units and 62 aircraft.

Contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Delhi Police, Border Security Force (BSF) Camel and National Security Guard (NSG) popularly known as Black Cat Commandos will to march also dais greetings. The National Cadet Type March (NCC) Contingent will be led by Senior Officer Commander Ranjeet Singh Gurjar of NCC Rajasthan Directorate, while the girls contingent will be led by Senior Senior Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NC Directorate Maharashtra. The National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent consisting of 100 volunteers will also participate led by Abhijit Bhuin from the West Bengal Directorate. Band of Indian Army Massage Tubes and Batteries will also be on display.

Representing India’s Advances in Domestic Defense Technologies, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Contingent this year consists of two paintings depicting among others Light Combat Aircraft (LCAs) set up by INS Vikramaditya.

One of the highlights will be the DRDO marching contingent that will feature anti-tank-guided missile systems, which play a crucial role in defeating armored tanks. Operation of missiles from a tank is a key feature and challenging task in modern armored combat. The DRDO ATGM table is showing full-scale models of Nag, HELINA, MPATGM, Sant and Laser Directed ATGM missiles.

The proud 122-member Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent, consisting of Bangladesh Army soldiers, Bangladesh Navy sailors and Bangladesh Air Force Air Fighters will lead the contingent march on Rajpath. The Bangladeshi contingent will carry the legacy of the legendary Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971. The big event will culminate with Rafale planes flying at a speed of 900 kilometers per hour performing a “one Charlie Vertical “.

The first internal contingent in the uniform of the former Gancers Lancers will be the 61 Cavalry led by Captain Deepanshu Sheoran. Cavalry 61 is the only active cavalry regiment in the world serving. It was set up on August 1, 1953 with the merger of the six cavalry units of the state forces.

Up to 17 tables from different states / territories of the union, namely Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Kryun The National Territory of Delhi and Ladakh will be displayed during the parade, describing the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.

These tiles will be the ‘Vision’ for Ladakh to be carbon neutral, the Temple of the Sun in Modhera in the Mehsana District of Gujarat, the ‘Tea-tribes’ of Assam, the ‘Shore Temple’ and other monuments of the Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, ‘Bhakti Lëvizja’ and the Saints of Maharashtra, ‘Dev Bhoomi’ – Land of the Gods, Kedarnath, Brilliant Sounds of Chhattisgarh Folk Music, 400th Anniversary of the Birth of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Promoting Eco-Friendly Tradition for Achieving Self-Confidence (Aatmanirbhar) in Tripura, Sabooj Sathi – Wheels of Change in West Bengal, Sikkim Pang Lhabsol Festival, Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Cultural Heritage Repair, Shahjahanabad Old Delhi, Vijayanagara – Kepera City Architectural Monolith The wonders of Andhra Pradesh and the East complement the Western theme of Arunachal Pradesh.

Nine tables from different ministries / departments and the Paramilitary Forces will also be displayed, featuring Digital Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Four Labor Codes describing the guiding philosophy of Mehnat ek Samaan, Adhikar ek Samaan, One Nation, One Sign Language, Ojo Bharat, Tejo Bharat: Immune India, Active India, CRPF: An Optional Professional Force with Human Sensitivity, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID, Indian Coast Guard Samudra Prahri, Ministry of Information and New India Broadcasting: ‘Vocal for Local’, of Border Roads: Linking Countries, Connecting People, ‘Amar Jawan’ and Heralding 75th Year of Indian Independence.

A total of six roundtables by the Ministry of Defense, describing the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defense capability will also be rolled out at Rajpath during the annual parade.

This year’s children’s competition will involve about 400 participants. The colorful cultural show will be performed by Tamil Delhi Association Schools featuring Tamil Nadu Folk Dance, Government Girls’ High School, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi on stage “Hum Fit Toh India Fit”, Eastern Regional Cultural Center, Kolkata showing Bajasal-one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi, Odisha and Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School, Rohini, Delhi introducing Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Vision for a Self-sustaining India.

The grand finale and most anticipated segment of the parade, Fly Past, will consist of the Rudra Formation featuring a Dakota aircraft supported by two Mi-17 IV helicopters flying in the ‘Vic’ formation, followed by the Sudarshan formation consisting of a Chinook and two Mi-17 IV helicopters in the ‘Vic’ formation.

The Rakshak attack helicopter formation consisting of a Mi-35 helicopter and four Apache helicopters in the ‘Vic’ formation will follow. The Bhim formation consisting of three C-130J aircraft in the ‘Vic’ formation will rule the skies. After the formation of Bhim will be Netra, ‘Eye in the Sky’. It is a domestic Early Warning and Early Warning Radar Control aircraft and a host of advanced Electronic Warfare equipment, all designed and developed indigenously by DRDO. It will be followed by the Garuda formation containing a C-17 Globemaster with two MiG-29s and two Su-30 MKI aircraft in the ‘Vic’ formation. The C-17 is a heavy lift; strategic strategic take-off aircraft. The induction of C-17 aircraft has changed the dynamics of strategic mobility and the achievement of the Air Force.

The next formation will be one of the expected attractions of the event, a Rafale with two Jaguar deep penetration aircraft and two MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in the ‘Vic’ formation at an altitude of 300 meters and a speed of 780 kilometers per hour . It will be followed by the Trinetra formation that includes three Su-30MKIs and the penultimate formation will be the Vijay containing three Advance Light Helicopters which are part of the IAF’s well-known Sarang Display Team.

The penultimate climax of the parade will be a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900 kilometers per hour carrying a ‘vertical Charlie’. The plane will be piloted by Harkirat Singh group captain Shaurya Chakra, commander of the 17th Squadron with Kislaykant squad leader. The craft will climb vertically performing a series of rolls and giving a fitting greeting to the Indian Air Force motto ‘Nabha Sparshan Deeptam’.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of Tri-color balloons.

