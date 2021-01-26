The Chinese city apologizes for food shortages during the blockade, and other news from around the world.

An official in the northeastern Chinese city of Tonghua, where residents are barred from leaving their homes amid a severe blockade, apologized to residents who said they had not received enough food.

Tonghua, an industrial city of about two million people in Jilin Province, closed in on January 20 as the number of recent cases rose to nearly 100. Since then, the local blast has been largely under control, with only two symptomatic new. reported on Saturday.

As China observes an anniversary of the blockade in Wuhan, the central city where the virus was first discovered, other parts of the country are facing smaller outbreaks. The government has responded with massive trials and blockades across the city that at one point affected more than 28 million people, almost three times the size of the population that was originally closed in Wuhan.

On Monday, China reported 124 new cases in the previous 24 hours, including 117 local cases and seven among quarantined travelers after returning from abroad. This is an increase from 80 cases reported the day before, although still much lower than other large countries. Mainland China, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, has recorded a total of about 100,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,635 deaths, according to a New York Times database.