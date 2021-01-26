International
The Chinese city apologizes for food shortages during the blockade, and other news from around the world.
An official in the northeastern Chinese city of Tonghua, where residents are barred from leaving their homes amid a severe blockade, apologized to residents who said they had not received enough food.
Tonghua, an industrial city of about two million people in Jilin Province, closed in on January 20 as the number of recent cases rose to nearly 100. Since then, the local blast has been largely under control, with only two symptomatic new. reported on Saturday.
As China observes an anniversary of the blockade in Wuhan, the central city where the virus was first discovered, other parts of the country are facing smaller outbreaks. The government has responded with massive trials and blockades across the city that at one point affected more than 28 million people, almost three times the size of the population that was originally closed in Wuhan.
On Monday, China reported 124 new cases in the previous 24 hours, including 117 local cases and seven among quarantined travelers after returning from abroad. This is an increase from 80 cases reported the day before, although still much lower than other large countries. Mainland China, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, has recorded a total of about 100,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,635 deaths, according to a New York Times database.
In Tonghua, severe movement restrictions have led to widespread complaints, with residents going to social media to vent and ask for help. Jiang Haiyan, a deputy mayor, acknowledged the problems Sunday, saying staff shortages had hampered the delivery of supplies.
Currently, there are problems with the premature and inadequate distribution of household materials to citizens, which has caused great concern to everyone’s lives, said Mrs. Jiang.
The city’s Communist Party committee and local government express their sincere condolences to all, she added.
The city has since recruited large numbers of community workers and volunteers to ensure proper distribution of supplies, said Ms. Jiang.
But on social media accounts for The People Daily, the main newspaper Communist Parties, some people continued to express dissatisfaction with the situation.
Before the residents were treated humanely, they told us nothing and overnight went from house to house sealing everything, read a popular response. Now base officials and volunteers are treated inhumanely, and overnight all food has to be distributed door to door.
Salman Masood AND Lin Qiqing contributed to reporting.
In other developments around the world:
Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use among people 16 and older, the first countries to approve the vaccine. Vaccinations are expected to begin at the end of next month. The announcement came a year after Australia reported its first case of coronavirus.
Pakistan is likely to approve the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, officials said. It would be the third to receive such approval, joining Oxford University AstraZeneca and Chinese vaccines SinoPharm. Pakistan, which has a population of approximately 212 million, has not yet started using it. Dr. Faisal Sultan, the de facto health minister, said last week that one million doses would be distributed in the first three months of 2021. Tests of the Chinese CanSino vaccine are currently being conducted in the country and results are expected in the first week of February, they said. officials.
Spain recorded its worst weekend since it was first hit by the pandemic last March, according to data released Monday by the country’s health ministry, which showed it had almost 94,000 new cases since Friday. Spains Covid-19 patients now occupy about 40 percent of beds in the country’s intensive care units, a situation that was described as critical on Monday by the director of Spain’s emergency center, Fernando Simn. Part of the Spanish regions announced further blocking measures on Monday, including northwestern Galicia, which is closing all its restaurants, bars and universities.
The pandemic has caused the biggest work crisis since the Great Depression, Guy Ryder, head of the United Nations International Labor Organization, said on Monday. Mr Ryder said the coronavirus caused a loss of equivalent working hours to about 255 million jobs last year. There is still massive uncertainty about when the global economy will return to pre-pandemic employment levels, but it will not be in 2021, the agency said. Her analysis also noted the inequality of the impact of pandemics, with growth in the finance and IT sector, underscoring the need for a targeted response to the crisis.
After delays, Turkey received another 6.5 million doses of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, the state news agency said. Anadolu, reported. Turkey expected to receive at least 10m doses of the vaccine in December and another 20m in January. But the herds were delayed and the number of doses remained below expectations, a clear blow to Chinas vaccine diplomacy. Turkey has provided more than 1.2 million inoculations, according to Data of the Ministry of Health, using the CoronaVac shot from the Chinese company Sinovac. Nearly 2.5 million people in Turkey are infected with the coronavirus and more than 25,000 people have died, show government records.
Officials at New Zeland confirmed on Monday a case of the coronavirus variant in South Africa to a returning traveler a week after it left the hotel quarantine. Officials have said the 56-year-old, who had tested negative twice before being allowed to return home, was probably infected by another returning passenger while in quarantine. People who were in the same hotel were asked to self-isolate themselves immediately. This is the first case New Zealand has registered out of quarantine since November. The Australian government on Monday announced a 72-hour suspension of its quarantine travel bubble with New Zealand. All travelers from the country will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival, the Australian Ministry of Health said.
Presidential elections in Portugal Sunday was marked by record low voter turnout amid a nationwide blockade and the highest number of one-day deaths in countries from the coronavirus. Turnout was about 39 per cent, according to preliminary results, despite a easing of restrictions on movement and an increase in the number of polling stations. In the last presidential election in 2016, turnout was more than 48 percent. On Sunday, officials reported a record death of 275 coronaviruses, a day after reporting 15,333 cases, also a record one day. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, president of the center-right in Portugal, was re-elected for a second five-year term with about 61 percent of the vote.
