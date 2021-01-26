On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal greets the country’s true heroes

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes on the 72nd Day of the Republic of India on Tuesday and praised the contribution of healthcare and front line workers along with the country’s youth and farmers.

“Corona Warrier, cleaning worker, young people and farmers. On this Republic Day, a greeting to these country heroes. Happy Republic Day to all compatriots,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter while adding a video to give his message to the day. “Over the past year, we have seen glimpses of our great republic and its unity on several occasions. We have seen doctors and nurses serving people without caring about their lives amid the greatest pandemic in human history. he said in the video.

Party leader Aam Aadmi (VET) also mentioned the country’s sanitation workers and brave soldiers. “We also saw our commitment and struggle annadatas (farmers) as they served the people of this great republic. The whole nation is saluting these true workers who served the country during difficult times without wavering. With new hopes and aspirations, I will congratulate you on the 72nd anniversary of the largest republic in the world. Jai Hind “, he said.

Republic Day celebrations this year will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic with the established Covid-19 protocol. Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades at various key locations in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the proposed tractor rally called by farmers’ unions on Republic Day against central farm-approved laws .

Three lines have been set up for the gathering of farmer leaders from the three Delhi border crossings. The tractor meeting will enter Delhi from the borders of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and return to its original points.

Delhi police have also tightened security at all power substations and networks across the national capital in response to threats received from an energy distribution company over power outages in the national capital. Police have also issued a warning to electricity distribution companies in response to the threat posed by the banned Six Justice suits.

Farmers ‘leaders have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers’ Products Trade and Promotion Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020; Agreement on Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on the Farm Price and Services Assurance Act 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.