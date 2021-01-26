International
On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal greets the country’s true heroes
Party leader Aam Aadmi (AAP) also mentioned the sanitation workers and brave soldiers of the country on the 72nd Day of the Republic of India on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED N ON 26 Jan, 2021 08:17 AM
Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes on the 72nd Day of the Republic of India on Tuesday and praised the contribution of healthcare and front line workers along with the country’s youth and farmers.
“Corona Warrier, cleaning worker, young people and farmers. On this Republic Day, a greeting to these country heroes. Happy Republic Day to all compatriots,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter while adding a video to give his message to the day. “Over the past year, we have seen glimpses of our great republic and its unity on several occasions. We have seen doctors and nurses serving people without caring about their lives amid the greatest pandemic in human history. he said in the video.
Read also | With a lot of money, India’s military power, the cultural diversity displayed on R Day
Party leader Aam Aadmi (VET) also mentioned the country’s sanitation workers and brave soldiers. “We also saw our commitment and struggle annadatas (farmers) as they served the people of this great republic. The whole nation is saluting these true workers who served the country during difficult times without wavering. With new hopes and aspirations, I will congratulate you on the 72nd anniversary of the largest republic in the world. Jai Hind “, he said.
Republic Day celebrations this year will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic with the established Covid-19 protocol. Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades at various key locations in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the proposed tractor rally called by farmers’ unions on Republic Day against central farm-approved laws .
Read also | ‘Jai Hind’: Prime Minister Modi greets the nation on the 72nd Day of the Republic
Three lines have been set up for the gathering of farmer leaders from the three Delhi border crossings. The tractor meeting will enter Delhi from the borders of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and return to its original points.
Delhi police have also tightened security at all power substations and networks across the national capital in response to threats received from an energy distribution company over power outages in the national capital. Police have also issued a warning to electricity distribution companies in response to the threat posed by the banned Six Justice suits.
Farmers ‘leaders have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers’ Products Trade and Promotion Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020; Agreement on Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on the Farm Price and Services Assurance Act 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]