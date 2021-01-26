New Zealand signs updated free trade agreement with China

New Zealand has signed an update to China’s free trade agreement, offering some New Zealand goods faster entry into Chinese markets and a reduction in tariffs on paper and wood products.

Commerce Minister Damien OConnor and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao got the deal in a video-link meeting Tuesday afternoon, more than a year after the deal was first agreed by the countries.

OConnor, signing the documents in the hive in Wellington, said the update meant the free trade agreement was appropriate for another decade. New Zealand was the first developed country to sign a free trade agreement with China in 2008.

“What it does is modernize the free trade agreement we signed in 2008, bring it up to date. It provides real opportunities for exporters,” OConnor said.

Luke Malpass / Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok in 2019, where it was announced the conclusion of three years of negotiations on updating the NZ-China free trade agreement.

Ten years ago, some of the issues around trade were not so sophisticated, this agreement allows us to move forward, especially in the area of ​​services.

New Zealand will already have 98 percent of free trade with China, its largest trading partner, once the existing free trade agreement enters into full force. The update is mainly focused on reducing compliance costs for New Zealand exporters and other measures that facilitate entry into China markets.

At the Chinese border, there will be an accelerated six-hour clearance time for perishable goods, such as seafood. Exporters will have key staff who can contact Chinese ports to iron any items. More visas will be provided for Chinese tour guides and fewer visas will be issued for traditional medicine practitioners.

These are technical issues that we have linked through the update and will give more security and safety to all our exporters, OConnor said.

Under the updated agreement, 99 per cent of New Zealand’s $ 3 billion trade in paper and wood products will gain preferential tariff-free entry into China. 12 additional wood and paper products will remove the tasks; the expected value of this change was $ 36 million.

Wood products have been a major export to China. Of the $ 6.4 billion in timber exports in 2018, 48 percent headed to China.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Minister of Commerce Damien OConnor.

There has been no change in the deadline for the abolition of tariffs on dairy products under the existing agreement. Most diary products will be free of charge for one year, and powdered milk by 2024.

Environmental considerations have entered into the free trade agreement with the update, including a provision that environmental measures should not be weakened to promote trade and that environmental standards may not be used for protectionist trade purposes.

“It upholds environmental standards and does not allow any of them to be lowered for commercial advantage,” OConnor said.

OConnor said China would gain access to a highly desirable product market through updating. The rules for Chinese investors in New Zealand will not change in light of the deal.

By signing the updated agreement, the New Zealand Parliament will review and ratify the agreement before it enters into force.

Wentao, speaking through an interpreter, said the signing of the update was another milestone in co-operation between the countries.

“I will be more than happy to maintain working relations with you; together we open a new ground in trade and economic relations between China and New Zealand,” he said.

The signing was celebrated by business and forest groups. ExportNZ CEO Catherine Beard said the deal will be greeted with a sigh of relief by some exporters.

“This will bring huge benefits to our exporters of perishable goods such as seafood, dairy, forestry and other primary sector industries.”

New Zealand International Business Forum President Philip Gregan said: “This shows that trade liberalization is still possible even in the midst of a global pandemic and that New Zealand and China can pursue a mutually beneficial economic relationship, regardless of differences between us.

Forest Owners Association president Phil Taylor said the deal would immediately benefit the forest industry.

New Zealand has a trade surplus with China, exporting $ 19.4 billion in goods and services to the country and importing $ 13 billion.