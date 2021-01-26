International
Covid-19: PM says government approval for Pfizer vaccine possible next week
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the government could turn a Covid-19 vaccine green as soon as next Wednesday.
The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive before the end of March in order to vaccinate those working at the border, but the country’s drug regulator MedSafe has not yet approved it.
Ardern said Medsafe will seek the advice and recommendations of its ministerial advisory committee on Tuesday 2 February.
The expert advisory committee will review Medsaffe’s profit risk assessment for pharmaceutical company data and, depending on feedback, Medsafé may be able to grant interim approval as soon as the next day, Ardern said.
The Medsafes process not only ensures that New Zealand can feel safe in the vaccines we receive, but it has also been timely and means that we will be ready to receive and administer vaccines as soon as Pfizer is in able to send them.
We’ve always known a safe and effective vaccine is a vital part of our COVID-19 response to our long-term virus control. 2021 is the year of the vaccine.
Ardern said that even if the vaccine was not approved immediately she expected it to be before the first shipment arrived.
The announcement comes as the Government faces considerable political pressure on the vaccine after a woman in Northland developed symptoms of Covid-19 after overcoming managed isolation.
Other countries like Israel have distributed the vaccine much faster, although they are also dealing with serious outbreaks.
Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said that once the Pfizer vaccine arrived border workers and MIQ workers would be vaccinated within three weeks.
Our first focus will be on vaccinating our border and managing the isolation and quarantine workforce and their close contacts. Once the vaccine arrives in New Zealand, we expect to be able to complete vaccination of this group within two or three weeks, Hipkins said.
These brave people have protected our country from this global pandemic over the past year and protecting them and those who divide their families is a priority for us.
This will be the start of New Zealand’s largest vaccination campaign ever. And it will take some time and the most important thing is when we finish not when we start. However we intend to vaccinate our front line personnel as soon as possible. Doing so will add another layer to our border protection. We hope to start vaccinating the wider population in the middle of the year.
If granted, provisional approval would mean that Medsafe has sufficient information and safety and effectiveness to allow vaccination to be initiated although there will be ongoing vaccine monitoring here and abroad.
However, if Medsafe decides next week that some additional guarantees are required before granting approval, I accept their decision and am pleased that it is the right decision on behalf of all of us.
