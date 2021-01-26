Pakistan hopes for progress in intra-Afghan dialogue – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday said progress in intra-Afghan dialogue would lead to a reduction in violence. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar, expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and called for progress in the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Doha. According to the Foreign Office, Mr. Qureshi said that progress in dialogue would facilitate the reduction of violence, leading to a ceasefire. It has been almost three weeks since the second round of talks began in Doha, focusing on setting the agenda for the negotiations, but hardly any progress is noticeable. Meanwhile, violence has begun to rise in Afghanistan, which could undermine the peace process. The snail process, which began in September last year, and the accompanying violence has made Afghans lose hope in it. President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan officials have begun to express their mistrust. The Afghan Foreign Ministry had called the day before to put pressure on the Taliban to reduce violence. He said: “We expect the government of Pakistan and all our international partners to force the Taliban to acknowledge their commitment to reducing violence, ensuring a nationwide ceasefire and severing ties with terrorist groups to lay the groundwork for meaningful peace and political agreement. The Afghan statement came after a conversation between new US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, in which the former hinted at a review of the agreement signed with the Taliban last February. U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said the new administration wanted to see if the Taliban were living up to their commitment to sever ties with terrorist groups, reduce violence in Afghanistan, and engage in meaningful negotiations. with the Afghan government and other stakeholders. Kabul wants the Taliban to immediately agree to a ceasefire, while the Taliban fear doing so would cause them to lose significant power in the talks. While stressing the importance of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, Mr. Qureshi told Mr. Atmar that the process had provided a window of opportunity for the return of lasting peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan, he said, will continue to play its positive role in supporting the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan. He also spoke about trade links and told Mr Atmar about Prime Minister Imran Khans’ proposal to establish Border Maintenance Markets to increase local trade and economic activity in border regions. Mr. Qureshi expressed the hope that a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard would be finalized soon. He also raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners who had been incarcerated in Afghan prisons for petty crimes. He expressed hope that the prisoners would soon be released under the presidential decree, giving them an opportunity to return to Pakistan and reunite with their families, the Foreign Office said. Published in Agim, 26 January 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos