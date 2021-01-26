March of Indian Farmers Set for Republic Day





NEW DELHI As the grandeur and color of military parades goes on, the Republic Day celebrations of India rank among the most attractive. But on Tuesday, just as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to celebrate the anniversary of the start of the countries’ Constitution with another parade by the armed forces, an impossible force was preparing to mount the show. Indians protesting from farmers, who have been stationed at the gates of New Delhi for two months demanding Mr Modi repeal laws that will reform Indian agriculture, were preparing to march on the capital with thousands of tractors. The display of force, after the central government failed in its frantic efforts to prevent the tractor from marching, dramatically illustrated how deeply the stalemate with farmers has embarrassed Mr. Modi. Although he has emerged as India’s most dominant figure after suppressing his political opposition, farmers have been consistently challenging.

Mr Modi in September passed three agricultural laws in Parliament that he hopes will inject private investment into a sector that has been plagued by inefficiencies and a lack of money for decades. But farmers quickly rose up against them, saying the easing of regulations by governments had left them at the mercy of corporate giants who would take over their businesses.

As their protests have grown in size and anger, with tens of thousands of farmers placed in the cold for two months and with dozens of deaths between them, the government has offered to change some pieces of legislation to include their demands. The country’s Supreme Court also intervened, ordering the government to suspend the laws until a settlement is reached with the farmers. But farmers say they will not stop a repeal and they have started increasing pressure. In addition to their tractor march on Tuesday, they have announced plans to hold a walking march in the Indian Parliament on February 1, when the new countries budget will be unveiled. Tensions were high until Tuesday, with some officials claiming the protests had been infiltrated by insurgent elements who would direct violence if farmers were allowed inside the city. Just days before the tractor march, farmer leaders brought to the media a young man they claimed had been arrested on suspicion of plotting to shoot leaders Tuesday to break up the rally. No set of claims could be independently verified.

There was some confusion about the field and size of the tractor march before it started. Local media reports, citing documents from Delhi police, said the march would start only after the high-profile Republic Day parade in the heart of New Delhi had culminated. Reports also said the number of tractors and how long they could stay inside the city were covered. But farm leaders at a news conference Monday said there were no restrictions on the time and number of tractors as long as they stayed on the roads designated by Delhi police. Road maps suggested a compromise between farmers and police that could allow protesters to enter the city but not approach sensitive government institutions.

Leaders said about 150,000 tractors had gathered at the capital’s borders for the march, that about 3,000 volunteers would try to help police maintain order, and that 100 ambulances were on standby. Farmers, both in statements given to the marchers and during the press conference, repeatedly appealed for peace as they marched the tractor. Remember, our goal is not to conquer Delhi, but to win the hearts of the people of this country, they said in instructions posted online for marchers who were told not to carry guns or even sticks during the march and to avoid slogans. provocative. and banners. The trademark of this agitation has been the peaceful one, said Balbir Singh Rajewal, one of the movement’s leading leaders. My request to our farming brothers, to our young people, is for them to keep this movement quiet. The government is spreading rumors, agencies have started cheating people. Beware of this.

If we stay peaceful, we have won. If we turn violent, Modi will win.

Hari Kumar has contributed to the report.

