As a city on the Kentucky River, Frankfort has always had to rely on bridges to connect people to different parts of the city.
Now those bridges have won an international acclaim, with Frankfort receiving three awards at the Bridgehunter 2020 Awards.
Eric Whisman, a former city commissioner and conservator who has helped lead efforts to save the Frankforts Broadway Bridge, said the awards came as a small surprise to those familiar with the historic Frankforts Bridge network.
The prices really speak to Frankfort’s uniqueness that even locals may not realize, he said. Some of the monuments in our community have just been recognized internationally. We have a very unique union of historic trunk bridges that still serve our daily lives.
Frankforts Singing Bridge received the best rating for best photo. Photo David Eads black and white photograph of historic bridge a vertical photograph capturing the full height of the roof won the honor.
The Singing Bridge, built in 1894, is a long-distance Pennsylvania peg-connected bridge, Carlton wrote. At 405 feet tall, it is the longest remaining space of its kind, and one of only a few remaining on site built by the Cleveland-based King Bridge Company, the rest has been demolished, making the Singing Bridge even more visible. On a scale of zero to 10, the website (historicridges.org) gives it a national significance rating of 9 and a local significance rating of 10.
The Singing Bridge was also awarded the Bridgehunter’s Best Secret Secret.
Best Travel Guide Award was based on a previous post on the website about the county’s five historic building bridges.
Beyond downtown, which is home to the Singing Bridge, as well as two Broadway Bridges, the county is home to both the Red Bridge in Devils Hollow and the Benson Creek Bridge on Old Taylor Avenue.
Extremely it is extremely rare for any city, especially the size of Frankfort to have five historic footbridge bridges, and most still in some form of operation, Carlton wrote. Four of the five building bridges in Frankfort were built in the 19th century. Frankfort stands right away from many historic cities in the world, and for these reasons Frankfort is on the radar of historic bridge hunters around the world.
Frankfort garnered 56.7% of the Tour Guide USA votes, beating Valley City, North Dakota in second place. The Singing Bridge won nearly 72% of the vote for the Best Secret Held in the Individual Bridge category.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos