Biden walking on a high wire with Russia before Putin’s call – WAVY.com

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden has quickly jumped into a high-level balancing act with Russia as he seeks to toughen his administration stance against Vladimir Putin as he preserves the space for diplomacy in a post-Donald Trump era.

The relationship is sure to be different from what Putin enjoyed with Trump, who was in love with the Russian leader and sought his approval, casting doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 election and involvement in a massive attack last year. . Despite this conciliatory approach, his administration maintained a tough line against Moscow, imposing sanctions on the country, Russian companies and business leaders on issues ranging from Ukraine to power supplies and attacks on dissidents.

Unlike his immediate predecessors, Biden did not hold out hope for a resumption of relations with Russia, but instead indicated that he wanted to manage disputes with the former Cold War enemy without necessarily resolving them or improving ties. And, with a heavy domestic agenda and close decisions needed for Iran and China, a direct confrontation with Russia is not something he seeks.

When Biden begins talking to Putin, he is expected to call on Putin to arrest opposition figure Alexei Navalny and crack down on his supporters over the weekend, to raise allegations that Russian security services were behind the recent massive cyber security breach and allegations of press that Russia offered Russia the Taliban give kindness to kill American troops in Afghanistan.

At the same time, Biden should consider his proposal to extend for the last five years the last US-Russia arms control treaty, which will expire in early February.

On Monday, Biden told reporters that he had not yet decided how to respond to Navalny’s situation but expressed hope that the US and Russia could co-operate in areas where both see benefit.

I note that we can both act in the mutual interest of our countries as a new START agreement and make it clear to Russia that we are very concerned about their behavior, be it Navalny, SolarWinds or reports of kindness over the heads of Americans in Afghanistan, Biden said.

Biden has already ordered the intelligence community to begin deliberations on each of these issues, according to the White House, which on Friday said the U.S. proposal to extend the New Start would be accompanied by an account of other issues.

This approach has been met with approval by some former US diplomats who have dealt with Russia and are eagerly awaiting how Biden’s team, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his nominee to be Nr. 3 in the State Department, Victoria Nuland, outlines the policy of Russia.

Nuland, in particular, has been insulted by Putin and his aides for her support of pro-Western politicians in Ukraine and held Europe’s portfolio at the State Department during President Barack Obama’s second term. She and Sullivan reportedly share views on how to deal with Moscow, taking a tough stance on Russia’s human rights and intentions in Eastern and Central Europe while keeping an open channel for the Kremlin on other issues.

But their initial position is complicated, they say, especially given Putin’s experience in dealing with Trump, who often lowers his administration’s tough stance on Russia by trying to stay close to the Russian leader in private.

Hardly difficult but possible, said Daniel Fried, a U.S. ambassador to Poland and assistant secretary of state for European affairs in the George W. Bush administration. They will have to realize this during the flight, but it is important to follow the new start without hesitation and postpone Navalny’s arrest and other innocent issues again.

They should do both and not let Putin tell them that he will not accept a New Start unless they remove Navalny, SolarWinds or Afghanistan, said Fried, who is now with the Atlantic Council. You have to step back and not let Putin set the terms.

Putin, however, may be cautious given his precarious position in the family following pro-Navalny protests that took place in more than 100 cities over the weekend.

Biden’s team has already reacted harshly to the crackdown on Navalny supporters over the weekend in which more than 3,700 people were arrested in demonstrations across Russia, including more than 1,400 in Moscow.

Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest critic, was arrested Jan. 17 as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny the allegations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and State Department spokesman Ned Price have demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Navalny, as well as those arrested in the attack.