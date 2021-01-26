International
Biden signs ‘Buy American’ order to help American production
By Andrea Shalal, Alexandra Alper and Timothy Aeppel | Reuters
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to use the purchasing power of the US government, the world’s largest buyer of goods and services, to boost domestic production and create markets for new technologies.
The Democratic president signed an executive order aimed at closing gaps in existing “Buy American” provisions, which are worth about a third of the $ 600 billion in goods and services the federal government buys each year. The order will make each waiver more transparent and create a senior White House role to oversee the process.
“I do not buy for a second that the vibrancy of American production is a thing of the past,” Biden told reporters before signing the order. “American production was the arsenal of democracy in World War II and should be part of the engine of American prosperity now.”
Biden reiterates announced plans in the wake of the campaign to replace the federal car fleet with US-made electric vehicles
The revitalization of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 12% of the US economy, is part of Biden’s broader push to raise wages, create more union jobs, support minority-owned businesses. and to strengthen U.S. supply chains
Rising U.S. production has proven a troubling challenge to previous administrations, including that of former President Donald Trump.
“America can not sit idly by in the race for the future. “Our competitors are not waiting,” Biden said. “To ensure that the future is made in America, we must win not only today’s countries, but also tomorrow’s jobs and industries.”
Manufacturers have been drawn to lower wages and poorer environmental standards in recent decades. This exodus has resulted in critical gaps that were discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the making of medical equipment.
China overtook the United States as the best producer in the world in 2010 and was responsible for 28% of global production in 2018, according to United Nations data.
The AFL-CIO Federation of Trade Unions welcomed Biden’s order.
“This order is a good first step in reviving American manufacturing, which Trumps policies have failed to do over the past four years,” said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.
Difficult challenge
Major U.S. retailers, including Walmart Inc., have launched high-profile “Made in America” campaigns, only to be judged by foreign manufacturers afterwards.
Rebuilding supply chains and developing new ones is essential to U.S. economic growth, say trade experts.
The U.S. trade deficit rose to $ 68 billion in November, its highest level in 14 years, as businesses filled the shelves with foreign goods and supplied domestic factories dependent on foreign parts, offsetting an increase in exports.
The Biden Order instructs federal agencies to reassess the threshold used to determine U.S. content, to prevent companies that sell to the government to import goods that are primarily foreign, and to sell them as made in the United States. SH.BA
New percentages for required U.S. content will be determined as a result of the process, which will begin Monday, officials said.
Canada, the U.S.’s second-largest trading partner, is concerned that Canadian companies and workers could bear the pain if trade relations between neighboring countries deteriorate.
“We are always concerned about ‘Buy American’… it will certainly be a very, very high issue on our agenda in our work with the Biden administration,” Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.
Asked if the order would be seen as protectionist, a Biden administration official said Sunday night that it would be fully in line with U.S. commitments under the World Trade Organization and Washington would work with trading partners to modernize global rules.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]