Biden signs ‘Buy American’ order to help American production

By Andrea Shalal, Alexandra Alper and Timothy Aeppel | Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to use the purchasing power of the US government, the world’s largest buyer of goods and services, to boost domestic production and create markets for new technologies.

The Democratic president signed an executive order aimed at closing gaps in existing “Buy American” provisions, which are worth about a third of the $ 600 billion in goods and services the federal government buys each year. The order will make each waiver more transparent and create a senior White House role to oversee the process.

“I do not buy for a second that the vibrancy of American production is a thing of the past,” Biden told reporters before signing the order. “American production was the arsenal of democracy in World War II and should be part of the engine of American prosperity now.”

Biden reiterates announced plans in the wake of the campaign to replace the federal car fleet with US-made electric vehicles

The revitalization of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 12% of the US economy, is part of Biden’s broader push to raise wages, create more union jobs, support minority-owned businesses. and to strengthen U.S. supply chains

Rising U.S. production has proven a troubling challenge to previous administrations, including that of former President Donald Trump.

“America can not sit idly by in the race for the future. “Our competitors are not waiting,” Biden said. “To ensure that the future is made in America, we must win not only today’s countries, but also tomorrow’s jobs and industries.”

Manufacturers have been drawn to lower wages and poorer environmental standards in recent decades. This exodus has resulted in critical gaps that were discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the making of medical equipment.

China overtook the United States as the best producer in the world in 2010 and was responsible for 28% of global production in 2018, according to United Nations data.

The AFL-CIO Federation of Trade Unions welcomed Biden’s order.

“This order is a good first step in reviving American manufacturing, which Trumps policies have failed to do over the past four years,” said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

Difficult challenge

Major U.S. retailers, including Walmart Inc., have launched high-profile “Made in America” ​​campaigns, only to be judged by foreign manufacturers afterwards.

Rebuilding supply chains and developing new ones is essential to U.S. economic growth, say trade experts.

The U.S. trade deficit rose to $ 68 billion in November, its highest level in 14 years, as businesses filled the shelves with foreign goods and supplied domestic factories dependent on foreign parts, offsetting an increase in exports.

The Biden Order instructs federal agencies to reassess the threshold used to determine U.S. content, to prevent companies that sell to the government to import goods that are primarily foreign, and to sell them as made in the United States. SH.BA

New percentages for required U.S. content will be determined as a result of the process, which will begin Monday, officials said.

Canada, the U.S.’s second-largest trading partner, is concerned that Canadian companies and workers could bear the pain if trade relations between neighboring countries deteriorate.

“We are always concerned about ‘Buy American’… it will certainly be a very, very high issue on our agenda in our work with the Biden administration,” Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

Asked if the order would be seen as protectionist, a Biden administration official said Sunday night that it would be fully in line with U.S. commitments under the World Trade Organization and Washington would work with trading partners to modernize global rules.