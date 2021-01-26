International
The former VOA overseer hired two law firms on $ 4 million contracts without a bid.
The first details of the deal were made public last week in a whistleblower complaint against Michael Pack, who was appointed chief executive of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) eight months ago and who forced President Biden to resign. hours after taking office. last week.
Documents detailing the deals with law firms were passed in early January to the State Department inspector general, who oversees USAGM and is now investigating, according to two knowledgeable individuals who spoke on condition of anonymity to uncover possible irregularities. .
From his confirmation by the Senate in June to his resignation last week, Pack oversaw the USAGM portfolio of international news agencies, including VOA, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, and Radio Free Asia. Networks specialize in broadcasting news in places where an independent press is printed.
A conservative documentary filmmaker before President Donald Trump nominated him to head USAGM, Pack had a short and tumultuous stay there.
He ousted experienced managers, investigated a VOA reporter and sought to lead the editorial direction of news agencies all in the name of eradicating what he called prejudice against Trump. Agency bureaucrats and journalists responded with a host of lawsuits, whistleblower complaints, and a petition seeking the removal of the Package nominees.
The contracts were part of his effort to reshape USAGM and lay off employees he saw as problematic by news and broadcast groups under its authority. Pack hired two Washington firms, McGuireWoods and Caplin & Drysdale apparently in violation of federal regulations and guidelines, according to internal documents.
McGuireWoods has received the bulk of the more than $ 3 million in payments for a lengthy and complex review of USAGM email archives. Pack began the review to create files documenting employee misconduct, as internal data refers, against five USAGM executive members. He suspended and replaced all five in August.
Executives later filed a complaint about whistleblowers and a lawsuit against Pack, claiming they had been unjustly removed. Last week, Biden appointed Kelu Chao, a VOA employee who joined the lawsuit as a temporary replacement for Packages.
Both law firms are among the most expensive in Washingtonn
An July 16 engagement letter from Caplin’s main partner in the project, William Klimon, shows his rates for one of the Lieutenants of the Packages: $ 735 per hour, with range for all lawyers in his firm from $ 325 to $ 1,470 per hour.
A Aug. 12 similar letter to Pack from McGuireWoods partner John D. Adams indicates that Adams is seeking $ 850 an hour and that attorneys at his firm range from $ 400 an hour for our youngest associates to $ 1,400 an hour for older partners additional costs.
The letter notes the open nature of the deal: You acknowledge that McGuireWoods has done and will not make any warranties as to the final cost (in fees and expenses) or the outcome of the engagement.
McGuireWoods expenses were the subject of a whistleblower complaint made public last week by a law firm representing employees. This firm, called the Government Accountability Project, claimed that Pack had spent up to $ 2 million on the review.
According to contract experts, the figure has far exceeded that amount.
Adams declined to comment. Klimon did not respond to requests for comment.
No similar complaints were filed against the Caplin & Drysdale deal. Under a separate contract, the firm advised Pack on the dismissal and appointment of board members and senior officials to four nonprofit organizations under USAGM: Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Radio Free Asia, and the Free Asia Fund. Open Technology. (The latter is an independent but USAGM-funded nonprofit organization that helps dissidents and journalists abroad gain government oversight.)
According to documents, Pack put in about $ 375,000 for the Caplin & Drysdale contract, though it is unclear how much the agency ultimately spent.
Pack apparently sought advice from the Caplins because the news organizations involved are government beneficiaries, not direct government agencies, and it was not clear how much authority Pack had to replace their leadership. He also sought to hire Conservative allies under an unusual two-year contract that would guarantee their work even if Pack left office, unless they were convicted of a felony.
Most of the Packages effort was canceled last week by Chao, his successor.
She removed all board members appointed by Pack and agency executives within days of taking over the leadership of USAGM. it renamed several persons Little had left when he took office in June. Among them was Ryan Crocker, the former US ambassador to Iraq under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, whom Chao brought back to help oversee the three broadcasting organizations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
The law firm hires appear to be violating federal regulations, according to people familiar with the rules. Contracts were awarded on a non-bid basis, which is only permissible if a federal agency provides written documentation to justify it. There is no data for Pack or USAGM to provide this documentation.
My guess [is that] Little was in a hurry, said David Seide, senior adviser at Government Accountability Project, who filed the whistleblower complaint about the McGuireWoods deal last week. He reasoned that Pack hired McGuireWoods to investigate the employees because he could not get or want anyone in government to do so.
Seide said McGuireWoods began its work on Aug. 12, the same day USAGM informed managers who had been suspended, suggesting that Pack hired the firm to compile evidence against people he had already decided to suspend.
The contract was so costly, Seide said, because it required technicians to build a search tool to list millions of archived emails on USAGM servers even before lawyers hired.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]