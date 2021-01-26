The former VOA overseer hired two law firms on $ 4 million contracts without a bid.

The first details of the deal were made public last week in a whistleblower complaint against Michael Pack, who was appointed chief executive of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) eight months ago and who forced President Biden to resign. hours after taking office. last week.

Documents detailing the deals with law firms were passed in early January to the State Department inspector general, who oversees USAGM and is now investigating, according to two knowledgeable individuals who spoke on condition of anonymity to uncover possible irregularities. .

From his confirmation by the Senate in June to his resignation last week, Pack oversaw the USAGM portfolio of international news agencies, including VOA, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, and Radio Free Asia. Networks specialize in broadcasting news in places where an independent press is printed.

A conservative documentary filmmaker before President Donald Trump nominated him to head USAGM, Pack had a short and tumultuous stay there.

He ousted experienced managers, investigated a VOA reporter and sought to lead the editorial direction of news agencies all in the name of eradicating what he called prejudice against Trump. Agency bureaucrats and journalists responded with a host of lawsuits, whistleblower complaints, and a petition seeking the removal of the Package nominees.

The contracts were part of his effort to reshape USAGM and lay off employees he saw as problematic by news and broadcast groups under its authority. Pack hired two Washington firms, McGuireWoods and Caplin & Drysdale apparently in violation of federal regulations and guidelines, according to internal documents.

McGuireWoods has received the bulk of the more than $ 3 million in payments for a lengthy and complex review of USAGM email archives. Pack began the review to create files documenting employee misconduct, as internal data refers, against five USAGM executive members. He suspended and replaced all five in August.

Executives later filed a complaint about whistleblowers and a lawsuit against Pack, claiming they had been unjustly removed. Last week, Biden appointed Kelu Chao, a VOA employee who joined the lawsuit as a temporary replacement for Packages.

Both law firms are among the most expensive in Washingtonn

An July 16 engagement letter from Caplin’s main partner in the project, William Klimon, shows his rates for one of the Lieutenants of the Packages: $ 735 per hour, with range for all lawyers in his firm from $ 325 to $ 1,470 per hour.

A Aug. 12 similar letter to Pack from McGuireWoods partner John D. Adams indicates that Adams is seeking $ 850 an hour and that attorneys at his firm range from $ 400 an hour for our youngest associates to $ 1,400 an hour for older partners additional costs.

The letter notes the open nature of the deal: You acknowledge that McGuireWoods has done and will not make any warranties as to the final cost (in fees and expenses) or the outcome of the engagement.

McGuireWoods expenses were the subject of a whistleblower complaint made public last week by a law firm representing employees. This firm, called the Government Accountability Project, claimed that Pack had spent up to $ 2 million on the review.

According to contract experts, the figure has far exceeded that amount.

Adams declined to comment. Klimon did not respond to requests for comment.

No similar complaints were filed against the Caplin & Drysdale deal. Under a separate contract, the firm advised Pack on the dismissal and appointment of board members and senior officials to four nonprofit organizations under USAGM: Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Radio Free Asia, and the Free Asia Fund. Open Technology. (The latter is an independent but USAGM-funded nonprofit organization that helps dissidents and journalists abroad gain government oversight.)

According to documents, Pack put in about $ 375,000 for the Caplin & Drysdale contract, though it is unclear how much the agency ultimately spent.

Pack apparently sought advice from the Caplins because the news organizations involved are government beneficiaries, not direct government agencies, and it was not clear how much authority Pack had to replace their leadership. He also sought to hire Conservative allies under an unusual two-year contract that would guarantee their work even if Pack left office, unless they were convicted of a felony.

Most of the Packages effort was canceled last week by Chao, his successor.

She removed all board members appointed by Pack and agency executives within days of taking over the leadership of USAGM. it renamed several persons Little had left when he took office in June. Among them was Ryan Crocker, the former US ambassador to Iraq under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, whom Chao brought back to help oversee the three broadcasting organizations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The law firm hires appear to be violating federal regulations, according to people familiar with the rules. Contracts were awarded on a non-bid basis, which is only permissible if a federal agency provides written documentation to justify it. There is no data for Pack or USAGM to provide this documentation.

My guess [is that] Little was in a hurry, said David Seide, senior adviser at Government Accountability Project, who filed the whistleblower complaint about the McGuireWoods deal last week. He reasoned that Pack hired McGuireWoods to investigate the employees because he could not get or want anyone in government to do so.

Seide said McGuireWoods began its work on Aug. 12, the same day USAGM informed managers who had been suspended, suggesting that Pack hired the firm to compile evidence against people he had already decided to suspend.