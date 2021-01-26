The date for the reopening of schools outside the coronavirus hotspots in Ontario may come soon: education minister





A date and plan for reopening private tutoring schools in the more urban areas of Ontario outside of the hottest regions of COVID-19 provinces like Durham, Halton, Waterloo and Ottawa may be coming soon. As some 100,000 students in rural areas including Gray-Bruce, Kingston and Peterborough returned to class on Monday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 on Monday morning that a decision on areas outside Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex may be nearby We will communicate over the next week where and when the schools may reopen, but the decision is made on the advice of the chief health officer, Lecce said. Late Monday, Lecce’s office said he meant more in the coming weeks than next week. But he warned of developments with the presence of coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 in the UK and overall progress in reducing the spread of the virus in the community through emergency measures could change the chronology. We need to be agile, but the commitment is to bring them back with enhanced security measures to keep them safe, he said. The province has ordered that schools in Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex not reopen for classroom teaching before February 10th. Schools in the north resumed classroom work on January 11, while schools across the province held classes for students with special needs throughout the month in all areas. This leaves school boards (and parents) in a number of major urban centers including London, Guelph, Ottawa, Simcoe-Muskoka and Niagara without a clear idea of ​​when schools will resume. The Chief Medical Officer of Health will make this determination as soon as humanly possible, Lecce said. Once we get it to the cabinet table the parents will know our decision. When schools resume, more students will be required to wear masks at all times. In addition, Lecce said a supervisory testing program will see thousands of students and staff members take tests each week. Surveillance testing was promised by the Ford government in the summer of 2020 but did not take place until December, when it quickly discovered several schools in Toronto and Windsor were showing stable asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus. For this school year, the Ford government spent more than $ 460 million supporting schools in preparation for COVID-19, also receiving $ 381 million in assistance from Ottawa, and allowing school boards to dive into $ 500 million in existing reserve funds. to help schools with the impact of the virus. They also plan to use an additional $ 381 million in federal government funding for the next school year to help school boards improve classroom ventilation. In the meantime, the Ministry of Education has expanded the right to free childcare to include trucks, farmers, food workers and pharmacies and additional educational staff required to be in schools. Lecce said the move affects about 500,000 parents working in the province.

