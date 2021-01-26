Freeland says the government is considering more pandemic travel restrictions to secure the border

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is considering further limits on international travel to Canada to prevent the introduction of new COVID-19 issues as calls from opposition leaders for previous pandemic measures increase.

“I understand very much and I am very sympathetic to the view that, with the virus spreading around the world, we need to be sure that our borders are really, really safe,” Freeland said in an interview with CBC’s Power and politics.

“And that’s something we’re really urgently working on right now.”

The comments come a day after Foreign Minister Marc Garneausaid did not rule out invoking the Federal Emergency Law to restrict travel. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week he is open to stricter restrictions but suggested the existing measures are still effective.

Freelandhinted during a previous press conference that one of the options on the table is mandatory hotel quarantine for air travelers returning from non-essential trips abroad.

“We are taking the matter very, very seriously,” Freeland said in French in response to a question about a quarantine rule.

The federal government currently requires all prospective five-year-old and overto passengers to submit a negative COVID-19 test result from a test taken less than 72 hours before boarding.

They must also quarantine for 14 days upon arrival (unless excluded because they are a core worker) but can do so in their own homes. Mandatory quarantine is enforced by public health officials, who make thousands of phone calls a day to verify compliance. the government said in a press release last month.

International travelers who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents are currently barred from entering Canada, although there is a long list of exceptions that include essential workers, seasonal workers, carers, and international students.

Federal figures suggest that between two and five per cent of COVID-19 cases in Canada are travel-related, but there is virtually no evidence at the border and many recent cases have no source identified.

Ford, Singh push for additional measures

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said he was asking Trudeau to deny entry to Canada to anyone who is not a Canadian resident or citizen.

“There’s no reason we need people coming in,” Ford told a news conference Monday.

“Every time I look up from the sky I’m thinking, ‘How many cases are coming?’ “That must stop.”

Ford also called for mandatory trials for all passengers arriving by land and air.

A total of 143 international flights and 63 domestic flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases have been affected in Canada in the past two weeks, according tofigures from the Canadian Public Health Agency.

A CBC investigation published Jan. 16 found that Canadian carriers operate more than 1,500 flights between Canada and 18 known holiday destinations since Oct. 1, even as cargo rose and the health crisis deepened. (CBC News)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the federal government should consider both mandatory hotel quarantines and a final ban on non-essential international travel.

“We have seen the use of very strong quarantines and strict quarantines for travelers very effectively in other jurisdictions,” Singh said. “I am open to similar measures, enforcing a strict 14-day quarantine, making sure this happens in a hotel or other facility similarly. But it is established and required and monitored.”

A number of countries that have been successful in minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 community including South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand have stricter quarantine regimes than Canada.

In New Zealand, which has only had 64 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, passengers head straight to a “managed isolation” at a hotel if they have no symptoms, or to a “quarantine” if they do.

In South Korea, newcomers have to self-isolate themselves for two weeks in a government-designated facility at their own expense. They can choose quarantine at home, but must download a tracking application to ensure compliance.

Mandatory quarantine can reduce leisure travel, the expert says

Karen Grpin, associate professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, said in an interview with CBC News network Two-week hotel-based quarantines can serve to reduce the amount of non-essential travel by providing an incentive for people considering traveling for leisure.

“I like them because it means people can still come and go if you need to,” said GRpin, who has studied travel restrictions around the world during the pandemic. “I like it because you don’t have to predict where the risk comes from because it applies equally to everyone.”

Grpinsaid is late for Canada to prevent the introduction of new variants of the coronavirus, including the first one identified in South Africa and another that appeared in the UK, but this may reduce the number of cases of these variants.

LOOK | Hotel quarantine can help discourage non-essential travel, says public health professor

Prof. Karen Grpin says the most successful countries in the fight against COVID-19 have adopted a two-week quarantine for all travelers. 4:09

Conservative leader Erin O’Toolesaid he wants the federal government to consult with opposition parties before additional measures are taken. He accused the Liberal government of slowing down to limit travel at the beginning of the pandemic.

The federal government has not consulted with the airline industry about tougher measures, said Mike McNaney, head of the National Airline Council of Canada.

“There was no way to reach it,” added Air Transat spokesman Christophe Hennebelle.