International
COVID can take four to five years to complete; uncertainties to remain: Singapore Minister
Speaking at the Singapore Perspectives 2021 conference hosted by the Singapore Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) on Monday, Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial workforce COVID-19, said there was still much uncertainty about was fought in the coming years as he shares his hopes of how the future can be “restored” once the pandemic is over, Channel News Asia reported.
“At some point the pandemic will pass, but it may take four to five years before we finally see the end of the pandemic and the start of a normal post-COVID. What will this new post-COVID world look like? to be said, “said Wong.
He said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about how the coronavirus would shape society in the coming years.
He said adhering to safe management measures like wearing masks and avoiding crowds will continue for this year and “probably a good part of next year”.
“Beyond that, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines will progressively resume global travel, but vaccinating the world will not be quick or easy,” he told the conference.
The government has planned to vaccinate everyone in Singapore by the third quarter of this year, but Wong acknowledged there could still be “bumps along the way”.
He noted that current vaccines may not be as effective against new mutant strains of the virus and will need to be modified to counteract them.
“In the positive scenario, it means the vaccine becomes a bit like an annual flu shot … or maybe we develop a vaccine that works for all types. But in the worst case, we always end up one step behind a virus. developing, and you will not be able to arrive in time, “he said.
“So there is still tremendous uncertainty ahead of us. And the bottom line is that we live in a common world and no one is safe until everyone is safe,” the report quoted the minister as saying.
Looking ahead to the post-pandemic future, Wong said the current crisis could lay the groundwork for a “software update” or a “reboot” of Singapore after the damage caused by the virus.
“We need to restore our social compact to emerge as a fairer and more equitable society. The pandemic may be non-discriminatory to the one who infects, but its impact is anything but equal. It, in fact, has widened the gap between assets and non-assets, “he said.
Wong said Singapore began prioritizing reducing inequality a decade ago, and that last year, many emergency measures were introduced to help lower-income groups.
But this year, interim measures will have to be “reduced” as the economy improves.
However, the minister predicts that Singaporeans will need more security and support in a more insecure and volatile world.
“The impact of the pandemic has created an added impetus to strengthen our social support system. There will be a permanent shift towards further strengthening our social security networks in Singapore to protect disadvantaged and vulnerable people,” he said. he, adding that it will have to be done in a “sustainable way for a long period”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]