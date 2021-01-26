Can vaccine passports become a requirement for international travel?

Suggest a correction
CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you are planning to travel abroad, can you be required to show a vaccination passport? Some travel industry experts say yes, as international travel restrictions are eventually eased amid coronavirus vaccinations.
For now, travelers face new restrictions, including a U.S. ban on travel from more than two dozen countries, including much of Europe, by non-citizens while working to keep away dangerous strains of the virus.
Much of the world is currently out of bounds for Americans as we all struggle with the pandemic, said Scott Keyes, founder of Scotts Cheap Flights. But this will not be forever. And I think later this year and potentially as soon as this spring, you will also see that a number of countries are easing these restrictions.
On Tuesday, the United States will begin requiring all international airline passengers traveling to the country to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test within three days of travel or to provide evidence of recovery from the virus.
It’s definitely just one more thing on many travelers ’checklists, Keyes said.
Reductions in travel are reflected in data from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which shows that the number of passengers in 2020 was less than half of what it was in 2019.
While new restrictions may deter some passengers, Keyes said others are blocking low-cost, reimbursable aviation tickets.
He predicts that some countries may start seeking vaccination proofs, or a vaccine passport, as they reopen international tourism.
I would imagine that within a few months that negative test test requirement to enter the U.S. would expand to include the vaccination test, Keyes said.
Dr. Keith Armitage, medical director for Roe Green University Hospitals Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health, said research has found that air travel is quite safe due to the demands on masks, and aircraft filtration systems and air circulation.
For people who are immunized, the risk of travel is very, very low, Armitage said.
However, he said pharmaceutical companies are still studying whether coronavirus vaccines prevent the transmission of the virus, which could affect the feasibility of vaccine passports.
“I do not think we have enough data to say whether this is a good idea or not,” he said.
Meanwhile, some airports and even foreign resorts have started offering coronavirus testing to travelers who have to comply with new testing requirements.
Armitaj said travelers should be sure to plan ahead and check restrictions before traveling abroad. The American Centers for Disease Control and Transmission has one list of COVID-19 travel recommendations and advice.
The key before any international trip is to look at the websites of every country you are traveling to. Know the testing requirements, know the quarantine requirements and the same for when you return, Armitage said.
