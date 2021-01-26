China, New Zealand deal in paint trade as Beijing calls for reduced global barriers





WELLINGTON / Beijing (Reuters) – China and New Zealand signed an agreement upgrading their existing free trade pact on Tuesday, giving Pacific nation exports more access to the world’s second-largest economy. Photo Photo: An escort waving the flags of New Zealand and China after a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 1, 2019. REUTERS / Jason Lee New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the signing of an expanded trade agreement with China, noting its importance amid the pandemic. The deal comes as Beijing seeks to establish itself as a strong advocate of multilateralism following a trade war with the United States and as the coronavirus keeps international borders closed. China remains one of our most important trading partners … For this to happen during the global economic crisis bought by COVID-19 makes it particularly important, Ardern told a news conference. The deal extends an existing trade deal with China and ensures it remains fit for purpose for another decade, New Zealand trade minister Damien OConnor said in a statement. Under the new agreement, tariffs for many of New Zealand mainly exports based on goods, which include milk, hardwood and seafood, will be removed or cut. Compliance costs will also be reduced. Factbox on highlights: MULTILATERAL PRESS CHINA After years of pressure from the Trump administration on trade and, most recently, international scrutiny for coronavirus treatment, China has emerged as a startling champion of globalization and multilateralism. In recent months, Beijing has signed an investment pact with the European Union and joined the world’s largest free trade bloc in the 15-nation Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), which also includes New Zealand. China has also expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP), the successor to a previous pact from which Washington withdrew. Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Monday, President Xi Jinping criticized the isolationism and Cold War thinking and called for the removal of barriers to trade, investment and technology exchange. Under its new agreement with Wellington, China will also open up sectors such as aviation, education and finance. In return, New Zealand will increase visa quotas for Chinese language teachers and tour guides, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. New Zealand was the first developed country to sign a free trade agreement with China in 2008, and has long been touted by Beijing as an example of Western engagement. China is now New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with annual bilateral trade of over NZ $ 32 billion ($ 21.58 billion). But the ties have been tested under the Arderns government as New Zealand criticized China’s influence in the tiny Pacific islands and raised human rights concerns about Muslim Uighurs. Ardern also backed Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) despite a warning from Beijing. The trade pact with New Zealand also comes as Beijing’s ties with neighboring Australia deteriorated after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in central China. Australia has called on the World Trade Organization to reconsider China’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Australian barley imports. New Zealand, which will host the Asia-Pacific Regional Economic Cooperation summit this year, has said it would be willing to help negotiate a ceasefire between China and Australia. Reporting by Praveen Menon; Edited by Aurora Ellis and Sam Holmes

