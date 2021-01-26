Italian politics, vaccination challenges in focus

LONDON European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Tuesday, with investors focusing on an ongoing battle between vaccine maker AstraZeneca and the EU and political uncertainty in Italy.

London’s FTSE is seen opening 12 points higher at 6,643, Germany’s DAX with 12 points at 13,647, France’s CAC 40flat at 5,467 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 85 points lower at 21,606, according to IG.

Shares of British-Swedish medicine maker AstraZeneca will be closely watched on Tuesday after the EU accused it of not doing enough to resolve a dispute over how much dose it will be able to supply to the EU. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency but is expected to be forthcoming. AstraZeneca said last week that it is facing production problems.

In the other coronavirus, Modernasaid Monday is accelerating work on a Covid-19 booster for the variant recently discovered in South Africa. The firm’s researchers said its current coronavirus vaccine appears to work against two highly transmissible strains found in the UK and South Africa.

Italian actions will be closely watched on Tuesday as a new political crisis has emerged. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to resign on Tuesday after a morning cabinet meeting and will seek to lead a new term. The move comes after weeks of tensions between Conte and Matteo Renzi, the leader of a small coalition party in government.

Elsewhere, U.S. stock futures fell slightly Monday night as Wall Street prepared for the heart of corporate earnings seasons; General Electric, VerizonandJohnson & Johnsonare planned to report the results before the bell, while technology giant Microsoft will announce its fiscal profits in the second quarter after the bell. In Asia-Pacific, stocks fell in Tuesday morning trading.

Profits come from LVMH, Novartis and UBS Tuesday. Data releases include employment figures in the UK for November.