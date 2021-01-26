International
Sachin, Virat, Sehwag, Ravi Shastri congratulate the nation and citizens on the 72nd Day of the Republic
India is celebrating the 72nd Day of the Republic as the whole nation is colored in the patriotic wave at Tueday. India became a Republic on 26 January 1950 and turns 71 years old when the constitution of India came into existence. Some of India’s great and current former cricketers wished the nation on the big day.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished Happy Republic Day and hoped that the great princes over whom the country stands would be their astonishing light. Taking to Twitter Sachin wrote, “Wishing all of us a very happy #Republic day! May our eternal light be the eternal principles upon which our great nation stands.”
Current Indian Captain Virat Kohli also went on Twitter saying, “The future depends on what we do today. Let us be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. “
Former explosives maker Virender Sehwag also wished for more prosperity in the country and urged everyone not to drop their flags at the end of the day.
“The sun that during its course does not visit any land cheaper, happier, more beautiful and more prosperous than Bharat itself. The most sincere request not to throw flags after the holiday. # HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind.”
Former all-round Indian coach and current Indian Ravi Shastri also paid tribute to the pillars of the Indian constitution, as he wrote, “Justice, Equality and Freedom … Hello the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. Our tricolor always fly high. Happy Republic Day! # Happy Republic Day2021. “
In addition to them, the current vice-captain of the Ajinkya Rahane Test, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Suresh Raina, also wished the nation the best on Republic Day, in their own special ways.
