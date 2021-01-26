New report: Gaza is almost lifeless after 15 years of blockage

Geneva The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called for an end to the 15-year-old tragedy of the blockade of Gaza; stressing that the current arrangements for holding the Palestinian general election require serious international guarantees that the blockade will end unconditionally in relation to the election results.

In its annual report on the aftermath of the Gaza blockade, entitled Suffocation and Isolation, the Euro-Med Monitor examined the effects of the Israeli blockade on the lives of the Gaza Strip. The report compares the living conditions of the Gazans before the blockade on the one hand and the current situation (15 years after) on the other.

The report confirms that over the past decade, economic losses per capita in Gaza have reached about $ 9,000 due to long-term closures and military operations to which the Gaza Strip is also subject. A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released on November 25, 2020, concluded that the economic cost of Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip over the past decade is estimated at 16.7 billion.

Noura Erakat, member of the Euro-Med Monitoring Board, said We are now entering 2021, the fifteenth year of Israel’s naval blockade and land siege, and the global community seems blurred by uninhabitable conditions in the small coastal enclave or the fact that an entire generation has grown up isolated from the world – in addition to its contact with advanced weapons technologies falling on them from the Gaza Strip.

These conditions are unconscious and have no moral, legal or political justification. The siege must end unconditionally and be punished with a history of atrocities to never be repeated.

The report showed that the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip is still among the highest in the world. After reaching 23.6% in 2005, in 2020, it reached 49%, while the per capita share of GDP shrank by 27%.

The poverty rate also increased from 40% in 2005 to 56% in 2020. The poverty gap also increased from 14% to 20% and the cost of lifting Gaza’s population out of poverty quadrupled, from $ 209 million to $ 838 million .

The report stated that in 2020 the monthly rate of freight trucks entering Gaza was about 7,000. That number is not enough for half of Gaza’s needs, given population growth since 2005 and the number of trucks entering that year.

Prior to the blockade of the Gaza Strip, the monthly rate of Palestinians traveling through the Israeli-led Erez Pass was about 30,000. In 2019, the number was about 14,960 passengers, while in 2020, it dropped to 4,600 cases a drop of about 85% from the pre-blockade rate in 2006.

Regarding the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, in 2019, the monthly passenger rate through the crossing was about 12,172 cases, while in 2020, the monthly average was only 4,245 cases.

The report confirmed that the crossing work was mainly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. It had been closed for extended days, while hundreds of thousands of patients, students and businessmen remained waiting for the crossing to open.

As for the health sector, it remains the most affected, showing a clear indication of deteriorating humanitarian conditions. In addition to the acute shortage of medicines and medical equipment, hospitals and primary care centers are still operating at low capacity levels. The situation was further aggravated after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Ongoing arrangements for holding Palestinian general elections call for local, regional and international movement to end the blockade and provide assurances that it will not be repeated in the future if lifted.

The right approach to ensuring the future success of the election is to issue a binding international resolution to end the blockade, which international legal references agree to constitute as war crimes. Guarantees must be provided that the blockade will not be repeated (if it ends), the will of the Palestinian voters will be respected, and a peaceful and democratic circulation will be ensured in a way that achieves stability and prosperity for the Palestinians.

