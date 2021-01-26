Tractors bring protests to the Indian capital on Republic Day





We want to show Modi our strength, said Satpal Singh, a farmer who marched in the capital on a tractor along with his family of five. We will not give up. Police gear rebellion used tear gas and water cannon at two locations to attract protesters tried to topple barricades. Authorities also parked large trucks to block multiple lines so that farmers could not march inside the capital. Farmers’ leaders said more than 10,000 tractors would march through the capital for the rally and thousands of volunteers would try to help police maintain order. The protests were sparked by new agricultural laws passed by parliament in September. The Modis government insists the laws will benefit farmers and increase production through private investment, but farmers fear that cartelization and commercialization of agriculture will destroy their profits. The farmers first tried to march to New Delhi in November but were stopped by police. Since then, undisturbed by the cold overnight winter temperatures, they have lost food and fuel supplies and threatened to surround the capital until farm laws are repealed. The government has offered to amend the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months. But farmers insist they will decide on nothing less than a complete abolition. They plan a walking march in the Indian Parliament on February 1, when the new countries budget will be presented. The tractor rally overshadowed Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi even as the annual military parade was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small crowd gathered near the ceremonial Rajpath Boulevard in New Delhi to see a display of the country’s military strength and cultural diversity. People wore masks and adhered to social distance as police and army battalions marched along the parade route. Several states displayed their boats to present their culture and the military displayed its latest equipment during the parade. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the countries’ constitution on January 26, 1950. Farmers are the latest group to tarnish Modis’s image of unwavering dominance in Indian politics. Since returning to power for a second consecutive term, the Modis government has been marked by several convulsions. The economy has been tanked, social strife has expanded, protests have erupted against discriminatory laws and his government has been questioned over its response to the pandemic. In 2019, he brought together a coalition of different and diverse groups: minorities and majoritarians, rights activists and journalists, communists and socialists, students and teachers, including the once dormant Opposition, to form a popular march against a controversial new citizenship law that discriminated against Muslims. Now, in the form of farmers, he is facing a growing rebellion from India’s most influential voting bloc. Agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people. But the economic impact of farmers has diminished over the past three decades. After accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, farmers now make up only 15% of the country’s $ 2.9 trillion economy. More than half of farmers are in debt, with 20,638 suicides in 2018 and 2019, according to official data. The controversial legislation has exacerbated existing dissatisfaction from farmers, who have long been seen as the heart and soul of India but often complain that they have been ignored by the government. Modi has tried to allay farmers’ fears by dismissing their concerns and has repeatedly accused opposition parties of agitating them by spreading rumors. Some of his party leaders have called the farmers anti-national, a label often given to those who criticize Mod or his policies. Devinder Sharma, an agricultural expert who has spent the last two decades campaigning for income equality for Indian farmers, said they were not only protesting against the reforms but also challenging the entire economic model of the country. The anger you see is compound anger, Sharma said. Inequality is rising in India and farmers are getting poorer. Policy planners have failed to realize this and have absorbed revenue from the bottom up. Farmers are demanding only what is their right. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

