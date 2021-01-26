Geneseo demonstrators hope protest will be the last start for nuclear weapons Local News

GENESEO About a dozen people gathered in downtown on Friday for a peaceful demonstration to mark the adoption of a UN treaty banning nuclear weapons.
The demonstration was sponsored by the Citizens of the Genesee Valley for Peace
Today is the entry into stopping the termination of nuclear weapons, said Hunt organizer Holly Adams, a member of the GVCP.
At midnight on January 21, the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force. The treaty sets out in international law a categorical ban on nuclear weapons, 75 years after their first development and use.
The treaty does not legally apply to the United States as the country has not yet signed or ratified the treaty.
It’s time to do this, said Geneseo resident Sally Wood. I’m old enough to remember when Kennedy discussed this in the 1960s. It’s like, Come on, guys, let ‘s finish this.
For many who participate, it is important, now more than ever, to strive for peace, not war.
I think it is very important, especially in the time we are living, to strive for peace. It was such a horrible thing when they dropped the bombs, I never want to see it happen again in the world, said Jeanie Smith from Geneseo.
The event at Geneseo was one of dozens of events taking place across the country. At nuclear weapons sites in Tennessee, Kansas City, New Mexico and California, placards declaring nuclear weapons illegal were planned to be hung on entrance fences.
It’s a holiday. This is the beginning of the end for nuclear weapons, Adams said.
With their signs high-ranking residents along with local activists took part in the Geneseo demonstration. Some said it was a small step aimed at making a big difference.
This is a step. I do not know where we are on the journey, but hopefully it will be the beginning of the end of nuclear weapons. If we could find a way to outlaw them if we made mustard gas that the world would be a better place for everyone, said Hunt resident Chris Norton.
University campuses that are engaged in arms production support activities will be required to review their activities. Churches, including the Episcopal Church of St. Michael in Geneseo, also attended the event by ringing church bells at noon.
I have been involved in peace action groups. The first step is to work with local governments and have a peaceful demonstration like this, said Geneseo resident Serena Blackburn.
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is a disarmament agreement negotiated and approved by the United Nations in 2017. The treaty categorically prohibits nuclear weapons and creates a legal framework for the elimination of such weapons.
On October 24, 2020, the treaty reached the 50 ratifications required for entry into force. With Honduras as the 50th country to ratify, a day after Jamaica and Nauru submitted their ratifications, the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was decided to enter into force in 90 days, on January 22, 2021. For more information, people can go online for it icanw.org.
Members of the Citizens for Peace of the Genesee Valley said they hope their efforts in these and other demonstrations will go a long way in helping make the difference.
More than two-thirds of the nations have spoken out and they do not want nuclear weapons, Adams said. It’s a huge percentage of the world, and while our work is daunting enough to bring the United States on board, we hope this will be the beginning to the end of nuclear weapons across the country.
Citizens of the Genesee Valley for Peace was founded in 1972 by three Livingston County couples with the overall goal of fighting militarism and war. The organization can be found online at www.gvcp.org and on Facebook.