China’s New Year Moon air travel season leaks as COVID cases rise

Beijing / Sydney (Reuters) – Iphie Nie, a 30-year-old Beijing-based designer who usually travels to visit family in her Shenzhen city during the Lunar New Year, like many Chinese, has decided to oppose booking a flight -February Feast.

Photograph Photograph: Passengers waiting at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport following outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China January 2, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the government has discouraged travel to what is normally the busiest time of the year. Those who are going anyway must submit a nucleic acid test with negative results obtained in the seven days before returning home.

As a result, airline bookings made on January 19 for Lunar New Year trips have dropped 73.7% compared to the 2019 holiday period, according to data from travel analysis firm ForwardKeys given to Reuters. ForwardKeys did not provide data for 2020, saying the first days of the COVID outbreak distorted the numbers.

Reservations had dropped 57.3% from 2019 since January 1, with the situation worsening due to explosions that led to stronger restrictions.

Even though I am in a low risk area, people in my hometown would get a little nervous when they heard that I had just returned from Beijing. His problem is a lot, Nie said.

Beijing has reported new COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days and case numbers across the country, while small by the standards of most western countries, are at 10-month highs.

Many employees working for state-owned enterprises or government agencies have been told not to travel without management approval, state media reported.

Some people who have already purchased airline tickets are considering canceling.

I have already booked a ticket but have not yet made up my mind, said Kathy Qi, a 29-year-old office worker in Beijing from Henan.

China Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) said on Tuesday that passengers who bought tickets for scheduled flights from January 28 to March 8 are entitled to full refunds as the government seeks to reduce population influx during the Lunar New Year. [B9N2J804J]

A report by aviation data provider Variflight predicts a reduction of 6 million trips during the Lunar New Year as a result of COVID test requirement and in-house quarantine rules, with about 50% of passengers likely to cancel.

Ticket prices, normally at their peak during the Lunar New Year, have fallen. As of Jan. 25, flight tickets sold at Qunar.com, a Beijing-based online travel platform, averaged 651.36 yuan ($ 100) over the holidays, the lowest level in five years, the company said Monday.

In China, the capacity of the country’s airlines had recovered to 2019 levels by the end of last year when there were almost no cases, although ticket prices remained low.

Luya You, transportation analyst at BOCOM International, said a full recovery of Chinese airline revenues to pre-crisis levels would be delayed in the second or third quarter of this year, compared to its earlier estimate of January or February.

ForwardKeys said travelers had booked tickets later than usual, with 61% of Chinese doing so within four days of departure in March through December 2020, up from 52% in 2019.

This is a statistic that gives some hope to travel this Chinese New Year, as a rush in last minute bookings is a definite possibility if the last blast is brought under control soon, said ForwardKeys spokesman David Tarsh.

However, Nie, the stylist, said she was very concerned about the possibility of raising restrictions on booking a last-minute ticket home.

What if I have to be isolated at home for 14 days when I get back? And I only have 10 days off for the holidays, she said.

(This story has been revised to remove foreign words from paragraph 2)