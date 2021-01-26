Rich and poor distribution of Covid-19 vaccines deteriorates, WHO warns, World News and Top Stories





GENEVA (AFP) – The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines between rich and poor nations is deteriorating day by day, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday (January 25th), insisting that doses not be distributed properly. right can cost the global economy trillions of dollars The WHO said it needed $ 26 billion ($ 34.5 billion) this year for its program aimed at accelerating the development, procurement and equitable distribution of vaccines, treatments and tests to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. “Rich countries are dropping vaccines, while the least developed countries in the world are watching and waiting,” complained WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every day that passes, the divide between the world’s wealth grows and they do not,” he told a news conference. “Vaccine nationalism can serve short-term political goals. But it is in the medium and long-term economic interest of each nation to uphold vaccine equality.” Mr Tedros cited a study commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation, which represents more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries. “Vaccine nationalism could cost the global economy up to $ 9.2 trillion and almost half of that – $ 4.5 trillion – would be carried out in the richest economies,” he said. The report said the financial damage of the pandemic to rich countries could not be remedied if the impact of the crisis on developing countries was also not addressed, due to the interconnectedness of economies across the globe. Mr Tedros said investing in the so-called ACT Accelerator program, in an effort to limit the pandemic on a unified and equitable basis, was therefore not charity, but simply “common sense”. 100 million historically reported cases Mr Tedros said that exactly one year ago, less than 1,500 cases of Covid-19 had been reported to the WHO, including only 23 outside China, where the first groups of infections were detected. More than 2.1 million deaths have been recorded since then. “This week, we expect to reach 100 million reported cases,” Mr Tedros said. “Numbers can make us numb to what they represent: every death is someone’s parent, someone’s partner, someone’s child, someone’s friend. “Vaccines are giving us hope, so every life we ​​lose now is even more tragic. We need to take heart, hope and take action.” He urged people to adhere to the basics of physical distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds and wearing masks while waiting their turn to be immunized. Mr Michael Ryan, WHO’s director of emergencies, said only one disease, smallpox, had ever been eradicated, so the availability of vaccines against Covid-19 did not mean the disease was hiding on Earth. “The key to success is reducing the ability of this virus to kill, hospitalize people and destroy our economic and social lives,” he said. Meanwhile Mr Bruce Aylward, head of the WHO ACT Speed ​​Center, said the purpose of the vaccination was simply to remove heat from the pandemic by the end of 2021. “But we will have to make some difficult choices about how we use and distribute evenly what is, for now, a meager product – and it will be for a few months to come.”







