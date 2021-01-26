The COVID-19 pandemic is over, says the Singapore minister

Education Minister Lawrence Wong also said current vaccines may not be as effective against mutant strains of the virus and will need to be modified to counteract them.

Singapore: It may take four to five years for COVID-19 the pandemic will end and the world will look at a normal post-COVID, a senior Singaporean minister has warned.

Speaking at the Singapore Perspectives 2021 conference hosted by the Singapore Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) on Monday, Singapore Minister of Education Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs COVID-19 the multi-ministerial task force, said there is still much uncertainty to be fought in the coming years, while sharing his hopes of how the future can be “restored” once the pandemic is over, News News Asia reported.

“At some point the pandemic will pass, but it may take four to five years before we finally see the end of the pandemic and the start of a normal post-COVID. What will this new post-COVID world look like? to be said, “said Wong.

He said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about how coronavirus will form society in the coming years.

He said adhering to safe management measures like wearing masks and avoiding crowds will continue for this year and “probably a good part of next year”.

“Beyond that, the availability of COVID-19 “Vaccinations will progressively resume global travel, but vaccinating the world will not be quick or easy,” he told the conference.

The government has planned to vaccinate everyone in Singapore by the third quarter of this year, but Wong acknowledged there could still be “bumps along the way”.

He noted that current vaccines may not be as effective against new mutant strains of the virus and will need to be modified to counteract them.

“In the positive scenario, it means the vaccine becomes a bit like an annual flu shot … or maybe we develop a vaccine that works for all types. But in the worst case, we always end up one step behind a virus. developing, and you will not be able to arrive in time, “he said.

“So there is still tremendous uncertainty ahead of us. And the bottom line is that we live in a common world and no one is safe until everyone is safe,” the report quoted the minister as saying.

Looking ahead to the post-pandemic future, Wong said the current crisis could lay the groundwork for a “software update” or a “reboot” of Singapore after the damage caused by the virus.

“We need to restore our social compact to emerge as a fairer and more equitable society. The pandemic may be non-discriminatory to the one who infects, but its impact is anything but equal. It, in fact, has widened the gap between assets and non-assets, “he said.

Wong said Singapore began prioritizing reducing inequality a decade ago, and that last year, many emergency measures were introduced to help lower-income groups.

But this year, interim measures will have to be “reduced” as the economy improves.

However, the minister predicts that Singaporeans will need more security and support in a more insecure and volatile world.

“The impact of the pandemic has created an added impetus to strengthen our social support system. There will be a permanent shift towards further strengthening our social security networks in Singapore to protect disadvantaged and vulnerable people,” he said. he, adding that it will have to be done in a “sustainable way for a long period”.