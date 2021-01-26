Indian court rules that quarreling without removing clothes is not a sexual assault





In a trial last week, Bombay High Court Judge Pushpa Ganediwala found that a 39-year-old man was not guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl after he did not remove his clothes, meaning he did not had skin-skin contact.

According to court documents, the man brought the child to his home under the pretext that the guava gave him in December 2016. While he was there, he touched her breast and tried to remove her underwear, according to the trial.

He was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to three years in prison in a lower court, but later appealed to the Supreme Court.

At its trial on January 19, Justice Ganediwala found that his action “would not fall within the definition of” sexual assault “, which carries a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment which can be extended to five years.

“Given the strict nature of the sentence provided for the offense, in the opinion of this court, stricter evidence and serious charges are required,” she wrote. India Act on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses 2012 not expressly skin-to-skin contact is said to be necessary to constitute the crime of sexual assault. Justice Ganediwala acquitted the accused of sexual assault but convicted him of the least charge of harassment and sentenced him to one year in prison. “It is the basic principle of criminal jurisprudence that the punishment for an offense is proportionate to the seriousness of the crime,” she said. The problem of sexual assault in India The Indians took to social media after the Bombay High Court ruling was issued to question the logic of the court ruling, which sets a new precedent. Other high courts and lower courts across the country will have to follow the Bombay High Court ruling. National Commission for Women said she planned to raise a legal challenge to the trial, which she said would have a “cascading effect on various provisions involving the safety of women”. Karuna Nundy, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of India, the country’s highest court, called for the re-qualification of judges who passed rulings that were “completely contrary to established law” and fundamental rights. “Such decisions contribute to the impunity of crimes against girls,” she said cicerone Ranjana Kumari, director of the non-profit Center for Social Research, which defends women’s rights in India, said the trial was “shameful, savage, shocking and without judicial prudence”. Sexual assault is a major issue in India, where sexual crimes are often brutal and widespread, but often poorly handled under the country’s justice system. Based on official 2018 figures, the rape of a woman is reported every 16 minutes. Following a high-profile case in 2012 when a 23-year-old student was raped and killed on a New Delhi bus, legal reforms and tougher sentences were introduced. They included speedy courts to move rape cases through the justice system quickly, a changed definition of rape to include anal and oral penetration, and the publication of new government guidelines aimed at waiving the two-finger test which allegedly assessed whether a woman had had sexual intercourse recently. But high-profile rape cases have continued to make headlines. Last year, a number of cases sparked outrage, including the case of a 13-year-old girl who was raped and found strangled to death in a field and an 86-year-old woman who was allegedly raped while waiting for a milkmaid. . Activists have highlighted ongoing issues in the justice system. Under the Indian legal system, for example, sexual abuse of a transgender person carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

CNN’s Swati Gupta and Manveena Suri contributed to the report.







