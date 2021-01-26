Tamilisai governor praises showers for Telangana government on Republic Day – New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the state government on Tuesday in its Republic Day speech at the Nampally Public Gardens. Soundararajan praised the government’s efforts to contain Covid-19 infections in the state by “strict enforcement of the blockade” and also by offering “the best medical treatment for those affected”. She said that due to the efforts of the state government, the Covid-19 mortality rate in Telangana could be reduced to the lowest possible value. Soundararajan said, “A record number of tests over 76 lakh were conducted across the state setting up centers even at Mandal level. In the state, 2 lakh tests were performed for every 10 lakh population, compared to the national average of 1.39 lakh. Tests. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.54 percent compared to the national level of 1.4 percent.The recovery rate in the state is 98.24 percent compared to the national rate of 96.8 percent.Thus, the state has been performing well in containing the adverse effects of COVID -19 “. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the development of her Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, she thanked him for giving her “great impetus to speed up the process”. The governor also praised the state for distributing 12kg of rice per family and extending financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to each poor family due to the loss of livelihood during the blockade. She also recalled that the state had ensured the provision of free meals while blocking poor people through Annapurna canteens and arranging special trains for migrant workers to travel to their home countries. She noted that despite suffering a huge revenue loss of 52,000 crore due to the pandemic, the Telangana government continued all of its welfare and social security schemes for the benefit of the poor. Recalling Amazon Internet Services plans to set up its Data Center in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 20,761 crore, Soundararajan praised the state government’s efforts to grow the IT sector in Hyderabad as well as second-tier cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam starting IT Hubs there. She also praised the state government for using the blockade period to undertake infrastructure development work in Hyderabad, including the laying of 250 km of BT roads, the expansion of 26 main roads under the SRDP and so on. The governor said it is a matter of pride that the Swachh Bharath Mission has declared the Charminar Pedestrian Project as a special iconic Swachh construction. The construction of the cable-stayed bridge in Durgam cheruvu leading to the facilitation of traffic movement was also appreciated. In addition, the Governor commended the state government for its recent decision to raise the retirement age, for deciding to complete the construction of the Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation scheme by the end of this year, the Dharani portal for land transactions and for his various various schemes including Mission Bhagiratha, Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc.

