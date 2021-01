Artist Saype spray paints iconic ‘Beyond Walls’ mural in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – On a patch of sandy grassland in impoverished Cape Town in the impoverished city of Philippi, French artist Saype checks a laminated image before adding details to a large fresco painted on the ground. , part of a global project he hopes to do promote unity in an increasingly polarized world. Led by wooden pegs, Saype accurately constructs the final image of two hands gripping each other forearms in the windy corner of an old cement factory and surrounded by a sea of ​​wooden and tin huts. In his series Beyond the Walls, the 31-year-old graffiti connects street and land art in cities around the world – often depicting a close-up of two people’s hands grasping other people’s forearms. The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to talk about together and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of this project, told Reuters Saype, who gave birth to Guillaume Legros. “It’s very interesting for me to talk about the community here because I think it was a pillar of Mandela’s dream,” he told South Africa. Nelson Mandela, the first democratically elected president, gave his first speech in Cape Town. in 1990 after 27 years in prison for fighting apartheid. Elected the first Black President in South Africa in 1994, Mandela sought to promote reconciliation between the white minority and the black majority after years of racial discrimination. Using a special eco-friendly blend of foam, coal and water with a milk protein as an adhesive to allow the paint to stick to the ground, Saype has also spray-painted his temporary, biodegradable images on lawns from Yamassoukro on the Coast ivory to Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Last year, he painted a large evanescent fresco on the lawn of the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Edited by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

