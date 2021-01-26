China, New Zealand deal in paint trade as Beijing calls for reduced global barriers

WELLINGTON / Beijing (Reuters) – China and New Zealand signed an agreement Tuesday upgrading a free trade pact to give Pacific nation-wide exports greater access to the world’s second-largest economy.

Photo Photo: An escort waving the flags of New Zealand and China after a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 1, 2019. REUTERS / Jason Lee

The pact comes as Beijing seeks to establish itself as a strong advocate of multilateralism following a trade war with the United States, at a time when the coronavirus has forced the closure of many international borders.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the signing of the extended agreement.

China remains one of our most important trading partners … For this to happen during the global economic crisis bought by COVID-19 makes it particularly important, she said at a news conference.

The pact expands an existing trade agreement with China to ensure it remains fit for purpose for another decade, Trade Minister Damien OConnor said in a statement.

It envisions tariffs being lifted or cut in many of New Zealand’s mostly commodity-based exports, ranging from dairy to wood and seafood, while compliance costs will also be reduced.

For a fact box on the main points of the agreement, please click on the square brackets:

MULTILATERAL PRESS CHINA

The improvement shows the parties’ determination to support multilateralism and free trade, Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

A day earlier, speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, President Xi Jinping had criticized Cold War isolationism and thinking and called for the removal of barriers to trade, investment and technology exchange.

In recent months, Beijing has signed an investment pact with the European Union and joined the world ‘s largest free trade bloc in the 15 – nation Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), which includes New Zealand.

China has also expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP), the successor to a pact from which Washington withdrew.

China’s new deal with Wellington also opens up sectors such as aviation, education and finance. In return, New Zealand will increase visa quotas for Chinese language teachers and tour guides, the official Xinhua news agency said.

New Zealand was the first developed nation to sign a free trade pact with China in 2008, and has long been touted by Beijing as an example of Western engagement.

China is now New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with annual bilateral trade of more than NZ $ 32 billion ($ 21.58 billion).

But the ties have been tested under the Arderns government as New Zealand criticized China’s influence in the tiny Pacific islands and raised human rights concerns about Muslim Uighurs.

Ardern also backed Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) despite a warning from Beijing.

The broader trade pact also comes as Beijing’s ties with neighboring Australia deteriorated after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in central China.

Australia has called on the World Trade Organization to reconsider China’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on its barley imports.

New Zealand, which will host the Asia-Pacific Regional Economic Cooperation summit this year, has said it would be willing to help negotiate a ceasefire between China and Australia.