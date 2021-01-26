Connect with us

European markets are marching higher as concerns continue over vaccine supplies and blockages

European stocks marched in the green on Tuesday, reversing two sessions of decline as the market continued to absorb earnings reports amid concerns over vaccine supplies and blocking measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pan-European Stoxx 600 SXXP,
+ 0.66%
was 0.9% higher, while the Londons FTSE 100 UKX,
+ 0.50%
increased 0.7%. In Paris CAC 40 PX1,
+ 0.88%
traded 1% higher and Frankfurts DAX DAX,
+ 1.38%
increased 1.5%.

The future of the Dow YM00,
-0.03%
were flat, set for a gentle opening behind the DJIA Industrial Average Dow Jones,
-0.12%
finished 37 points lower on Monday to close at 30,960.

The European Union has attacked AstraZeneca AZN,
+ 1.22%,
claiming that the drug company and developer of a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford failed to guarantee the distribution of the vaccines without a valid explanation.

The bloc has threatened to impose tight export controls immediately on COVID-19 vaccines made in the 27-nation bloc. The EU lags behind the UK and US in vaccine dumping as the coronavirus continues to rage in Europe.

Read more: EU puts pressure on AstraZeneca over vaccine delays

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new border controls on Tuesday, as calls for a third national blockade in France rise further and violent anti-blockade protests continue in the Netherlands.

European markets had a disappointing start to the week with a combination of worries about another blockade in France, the threat of tighter restrictions across Europe, slower spread of vaccines, and disruption of vaccine supplies. , said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

In Italy, the reference index FTSE MIB I945,
+ 0.65%
was trading above the flat level but is staying close to a month lower as political unrest continues in Rome. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has been under intense scrutiny for his treatment of the pandemic, is set to resign on Tuesday amid political uncertainty that could see him try to form another government.

UBS UBSG,
+ 1.63%
was a strong indicator in European trade, with shares in the global asset manager rising around 3.5% as an optimistic earnings ratio beat expectations. Net profit attributed to shareholders in the fourth quarter increased by 137% year on year.

Finnish telecom group Nokia NOKIA,
+ 3.68%
is in the spotlight, with shares rising more than 4% on Tuesday, after jumping 17% in the lumpy trade on Monday to close 8% higher. The action has become a target of day traders on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum. The online community has made headlines over the past week for collecting the retail chain of GameStops GME video games,
+ 18.12%
stocks and options, hitting short sellers and accumulating volatility.

Read also: Reddit moderator criticizes fat cats on Wall Street as GameStops savage journey continues They hate that you played by the rules and still won

Shares in British engineer Rolls-Royce RR,
-6.12%
are close to 10%, continuing losses from Monday. The group warned in a trade update that the outflow of free cash in 2021 will be about $ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion) more than expected.

Novartis NOVN,
-2.86%,
one of Europe’s largest pharmaceutical groups, lost earnings expectations in the fourth quarter, although sales exceeded expectations. The stock fell close to 3%.

European internet investor Prosus PRX,
-2.53%
is feeling the pressure from the Tencents stock price, with shares in Chinese internet giants the largest investor at 3%. Tencents shares fell more than 6% in Asian trading as the company approached a market estimate of $ 1 trillion.

