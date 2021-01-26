European markets are marching higher as concerns continue over vaccine supplies and blockages

European stocks marched in the green on Tuesday, reversing two sessions of decline as the market continued to absorb earnings reports amid concerns over vaccine supplies and blocking measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

was 0.9% higher, while the Londons FTSE 100

increased 0.7%. In Paris CAC 40

traded 1% higher and Frankfurts DAX

increased 1.5%.

The future of the Dow

were flat, set for a gentle opening behind the DJIA Industrial Average Dow Jones,

finished 37 points lower on Monday to close at 30,960.

The European Union has attacked AstraZeneca

claiming that the drug company and developer of a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford failed to guarantee the distribution of the vaccines without a valid explanation.

The bloc has threatened to impose tight export controls immediately on COVID-19 vaccines made in the 27-nation bloc. The EU lags behind the UK and US in vaccine dumping as the coronavirus continues to rage in Europe.

Read more: EU puts pressure on AstraZeneca over vaccine delays

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new border controls on Tuesday, as calls for a third national blockade in France rise further and violent anti-blockade protests continue in the Netherlands.

European markets had a disappointing start to the week with a combination of worries about another blockade in France, the threat of tighter restrictions across Europe, slower spread of vaccines, and disruption of vaccine supplies. , said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

In Italy, the reference index FTSE MIB

was trading above the flat level but is staying close to a month lower as political unrest continues in Rome. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has been under intense scrutiny for his treatment of the pandemic, is set to resign on Tuesday amid political uncertainty that could see him try to form another government.

UBS

was a strong indicator in European trade, with shares in the global asset manager rising around 3.5% as an optimistic earnings ratio beat expectations. Net profit attributed to shareholders in the fourth quarter increased by 137% year on year.

Finnish telecom group Nokia

is in the spotlight, with shares rising more than 4% on Tuesday, after jumping 17% in the lumpy trade on Monday to close 8% higher. The action has become a target of day traders on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum. The online community has made headlines over the past week for collecting the retail chain of GameStops

stocks and options, hitting short sellers and accumulating volatility.

Read also: Reddit moderator criticizes fat cats on Wall Street as GameStops savage journey continues They hate that you played by the rules and still won

Shares in British engineer Rolls-Royce

are close to 10%, continuing losses from Monday. The group warned in a trade update that the outflow of free cash in 2021 will be about $ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion) more than expected.

Novartis

one of Europe’s largest pharmaceutical groups, lost earnings expectations in the fourth quarter, although sales exceeded expectations. The stock fell close to 3%.