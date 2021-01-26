On Republic Day, Indians in the UAE spurred vaccination against COVID-19

Abu Dhabi: Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor on Tuesday called on Indian foreigners to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
He was speaking at the 72nd Indian Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, which was broadcast live on social media for the expat community.
Kapoor, who hoisted the Indian flag at the Indian Embassy premises with only officials and their families present, sent a call to community members to be vaccinated in his speech.
We are pleased that vaccine distribution has started both here and in India and I would encourage you all to get vaccinated according to the instructions here so that we can all help in this process to test and remove the pandemic scourge as soon as possible.
We must make sure that even after vaccination we do not let go of our guard. There are different variants of the pandemic virus, which still continue to appear. So please continue to maintain all social distance safeguards, wearing masks at all times and continue to take precautions. it [pandemic] it is still a bit far even though there is clear light at the end of the tunnel.
Vaccine centers
The UAE has opened several vaccine centers in government and private health care institutions across the country to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all residents and citizens.
India-UAE during the pandemic
He stressed that India is currently supplying vaccines made to Indians in many neighboring countries and had extended its support to the UAE during the start of the pandemic to ensure that food supply here would not be affected.
Throughout the pandemic we have tried to ensure that the relationship between the UAE and India continues to remain strong. Since the beginning of the pandemic, leaders on both sides have spoken to each other on a regular basis and coordinated policies, he said, emphasizing in particular co-operation in food security and healthcare.
He cited India initiatives sending medical equipment and professionals here and the UAE donating PPE kits to India. High-level visits by the Indian Foreign Minister and his young man during the pandemic were also highlighted.
The envoy thanked the community, associations, individuals and officials for their support of the mission during the height of the pandemic especially during the repatriation of stranded Indians and those who lost their jobs.
Return of stuck Indians home
He also promised that the missions would continue to work towards facilitating the return of Indians who are still stranded at home without obtaining ICA approval to return.
I know there are many people who still want to come back here and resume their work or go back to their friends and family, he said, promising that any such case that would be reported would be dealt with in the Emirates United Arab Emirates authorities.
I know many people here have lost their jobs and livelihoods. But, I am also happy to see that many people have turned to people who had returned to India either for medical or other reasons. We are working to ensure that more individuals will be able to return.
1.15 million Indians returned
About 1.15 million and 1.3 million Indians who had flown home from the UAE since May 2020 have returned so far according to the latest figures with Indian missions. The UAE is home to more than three million Indians.
The Indian Diaspora is our pride. Indians abroad have succeeded in various spheres of life some rising to high levels of political leadership, some contributing to science, arts, academia, civil society and business, each bringing laurels to their new homelands and in India, Kapoor earlier quoted Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as he read the nation’s latest addresses on the eve of Republic Day. The embassy also featured a pre-recorded video of various artists performing various Indian dance forms.