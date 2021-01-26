



26 January 2021

Karnataka’s commendable fight against COVID: Governor Vajubhai Vala









Governor of Bengaluru, 26 Jan (PTI) Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday praised the Karnataka government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those in quarantine. “Karnataka ‘fight against coronavirus is commendable and the state is using technology to quarantine people. People are using the Apthamitra helpline during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said during the Republic Day Parade at the Manekshaw Parade Field here . Vala said India considered the pandemic as a challenge and became independent in producing PPE equipment and fans in a big way. He said the Prime Minister had started the largest vaccination program in the world and India has now developed two COVID-19 vaccines, which were now being exported. The governor said that when the blockade was imposed along the roof of COVID-19, more than 16 construction workers in Karnataka were given a one-time financial assistance of Rs 824.31 and 90 food kits. “During the 63.59 lek pandemic people in the state were given financial assistance of Rs 5,300 each. Beneficiaries include farmers, autorickshaw drivers, weavers and members of the disorganized sector,” he told the rally. The governor also hailed police and defense personnel for conducting major rescue operations last year during the floods. Due to the prevailing pandemic, the event was limited to 45 minutes with a march passed by 21 contingents of 750 police officers. No cultural performances or pictures were held. The center of attraction this year was the participation of the Dogs Squad. Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, his ministerial colleagues and senior government and police officials attended the event. PTI GMS ADR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR Responsibility: – This story is not edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated by news agency sources. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

