India maintains ban on 59 Chinese applications, including TikTok

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has decided to lift its ban on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing responses from companies on issues such as compliance and privacy, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday. of the issue. When it first imposed the ban in June, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) gave 59 applications a chance to explain their position on issues including whether they censored content, worked on behalf of governments foreign or influenced. The companies, which include ByteDance's popular video-sharing app TikTok, Tencent Holdings' WeChat and Alibaba's UC Browser, were asked in July to answer 77 questions amid rising tensions between India and China following a border clash between the two nations. . A government panel that considered the ban on applications decided, after reviewing the responses, that there would be no change in the country's position for now as the ban was in the interest of India's national security and sovereignty, a source said. The government has sent notices to companies informing them of its decision, the source said. It was not immediately clear how long the ban would take effect. The Times of India reported late Monday that the ban is permanent. India's IT Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. TikTok said in a statement that it is evaluating the announcement and will respond. "We are constantly striving to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains our top priority," she said. . UC Web declined to comment. The extension of the ban comes days after Indian and Chinese troops got involved in a "small showdown" on a controversial stretch of their common border in the Eastern Himalayas. The ministry order in June said the applications were "prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity, India's defense, state security and public order". It followed a clash with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site when 20 Indian soldiers were killed. In September, India banned 118 more mobile apps, including the famous Tencent PUBG video game, after increasing pressure on Chinese tech companies after it was blocked at the border. 118 applications continue to be banned and no decision has yet been made on them. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)







