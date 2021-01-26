A difficult moment for Indonesia as coronavirus cases exceed 1 million marks





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia surpassed one million confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian country that has struggled since last March to control its COVID-19 epidemic. The fourth most populous country in the world has recorded 1,012,350 cases, with the average daily increase exceeding 11,000 for more than a week, according to official data. Her deaths from respiratory disease are now a total of 28,468. These figures are among the highest in Asia and almost double the number of infections as its neighbor the Philippines, which until October reported more cases than Indonesia. Health experts believe the true prevalence of the virus in Indonesia could be three times higher. Authorities have been criticized for low testing and tracking rates and for concentrating vaccines at the expense of better implementation of health protocols, which are less stringent than in most countries. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said improvements would be made to the virus content and urged the public to follow regulations. “We need to flatten the curve … so our health facilities are not overburdened and so we can have more time to respond to this virus,” he told a news conference. The government launched its mass vaccination program earlier this month and tightened movement restrictions as hospitals are being put under increasing strain, with dozens of people returning from facilities in Jakarta at full capacity. Social restrictions, which include reduced hours for shopping malls and restaurants in Java and Bali, will last until February 8, as will occur while entry restrictions for most foreign visitors. Student Muhaimin Zega, 20, called on the government to issue clearer regulations, while 42-year-old Jakarta resident Sabriyanti said the rules should have been stricter. The government should be stricter because we can still see crowds and those not wearing masks, said Sabriyanti, who uses only one name. Others in the world’s largest Muslim-majority world have chosen to place their faith in eradicating the virus elsewhere. If we believe COVID will attack him, it means Taufik Hidayat, 49, a private sector employee. But if we are sure that COVID will not attack and we surrender to God, we will definitely not take it. Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto; Edited by Stephen Coates, Martin Petty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos