Dutch police arrest more than 180 on the third night of police detention violence





AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch police arrested more than 180 people on a third night of riots in cities across the Netherlands, where groups roaming by protesters set fire, threw stones and looted shops in violence sparked by a nightclub aimed at coronavirus inhibition. The first siege since World War II followed a warning from the National Institutes of Health (RIVM) on a new wave of infections due to the British variant of the virus and was imposed on Saturday, despite weeks of falling new infections. We have had riots in the past, but it is rare to have this for a few nights across the country, said National Police spokeswoman Suzanne van de Graaf. Not only in known problem areas, but much more prevalent. Riot police with shields and batons were called in more than 10 cities, many of which had issued emergency vehicles to provide officers with more powers to carry out checks. Police clashed with protesters in several cities late at night, being followed through the narrow streets with vans or on foot while helicopters flew overhead. In the capital Amsterdam, groups of young people threw fireworks, smashed shop windows and attacked a police truck, but were destroyed by the massive police presence. Ten police officers were injured in Rotterdam, where 60 protesters were arrested overnight after widespread looting and destruction in the city center, a police spokeswoman said. Supermarkets in the port city were emptied, while rubbish bins and vehicles were burned. Two photographers were injured after being targeted by rock-throwing gangs, one in Amsterdam and another in the town near Haarlem, police said. Van de Graaf said most of the aggression was targeted at police officers. More than 470 people have been arrested during the three days of riots, with riot police placing water cannons and officers on horseback to restore order in several places. Non-core schools and shops across the Netherlands have been closed since mid-December, after bars and restaurants closed two months ago. The death toll in the country stands at 13,579, with 952,950 infections so far. Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Catherine Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos