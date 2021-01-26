Morning update: Ottawa aims to tighten travel restrictions to slow COVID-19 tide

Good morning,

The federal government is planning to impose stricter travel rules as it tries to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by new variants that are more easily transmitted.

Four sources in the government and industry told the Globe and Mail that Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’s cabinet debated new measures yesterday. Options ranged from relatively small changes, such as increasing the number of people committed to enforcing the 14-day quarantine, to searching for all non-essential travelers returning to quarantine at a government-designated hotel at the expense of tire.

At the most extreme end is a possible ban on non-essential travel for Canadian citizens and permanent residents which Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault called last week. The government is reluctant to impose the latter rule because it may require Trudeau to invoke the Emergency Act.

Upon returning from Dubai, UAE, Nagham Ghonaim takes a COVID-19 volunteer test at Toronto Pearson Airport on Jan. 6, 2021. Fred Lum / Globe and Mail

Clearwater agreement marks new chapter for Indigenous Canadians in Canada Atlantic fishing

The first seven Mikmaq nations are now co-owners of Clearwater Seafoods, one of North America’s largest seafood companies, in a historic sale that transforms the role of indigenous people in Canada’s Atlantic fishing.

The agreement gives the Mikmaq coalition four of the 10 director positions on the Clearwater board and control over Canadian companies shrimp, snow crabs, scallops and lobster fishing licenses offshore a coveted asset in the industry. Offshore fishing, which uses larger boats that go farther into the ocean, gives Mikmaq access to fishing spots that most other fishermen do not reach.

Ottawa to seek exemption from US Bidens Buy rules

In an effort to protect Canadian businesses, the Trudeau government plans to seek an exemption from Joe Bidens stricter U.S. Acquisition rules.

The new US president signed an executive order yesterday instructing government agencies to increase the level of US-made content in the products they buy and curb waiver of existing protectionism rules. Biden is also seeking to enforce the rules by appointing a director of Made-in-America in the White House.

But two confidential sources who have spoken to Mr Bidens’s officials about order one in the Canadian government and the other in the US industry said the directive sets out broad requirements and agencies now need to draft more specific rules. This will give Ottawa a chance to lobby the Biden administration to write the rules in such a way that they do not harm Canadian companies.

EVEN N ON OUR RADAR

Trudeau under fire from opposition over Payette: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticized yesterday for the amount of spending that will be provided to former Gov. Julie Payette, who resigned last Thursday, along with her second commander, following a damn external report on the allegations. of bullying and harassment inside the Rideau Hall.

Also: Campbell Clark: Julie Payettes’s retirement cancellation just a distraction from Justin Trudeaus mistake

Ontario-hit COVID-19 nursing home failed to separate infected residents: Residents who had contracted the COVID-19 virus at the Barrie long-term care home were being held in the same rooms as residents who were virus-free, according to a report by Ontario government inspectors.

Also: Government internal review finds uneven COVID-19 response in British Columbia long-term care homes

Refugees became a record number globally as countries closed their borders due to COVID-19: Last year saw only 22,770 refugees out of 1.44 million globally displaced as refugees fleeing war and persecution continue to urgently need a safe place to go, but with fewer countries willing to make room during the pandemic.

Cannabis companies raised millions in payroll subsidies: At least 20 cannabis public trade companies received a cumulative $ 40 million payment from the Emergency Wage Subsidy program in Canada, according to an analysis by the Globe and Mail. But numerous industry analysts say most of the pot companies that received the payroll subsidy were not adversely affected by the pandemic.

Morning MARKETS

Global mixed markets: US Treasury yields fell to three-week lows as stock markets rallied on Tuesday as worries about possible roadblocks to new US President Joe Bidens planned a 1.9- stimulus. trillion US dollars that weighed the feelings of investors. Just before 6 a.m. ET, the Britains FTSE 100 was up 0.47 percent. Germany DAX gained 1.41 percent and Frances CAC 40 advanced 0.88 percent. In Asia, Japan Nikkei closed 0.96 percent while Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 2.55 percent. New York’s future was modestly lower. The Canadian dollar traded at 78.41 US cents.

P WHR WHAT T everyone is talking about

Chris Alexander: Mr. Putin Russia has seen many demonstrations before the rigged parliamentary elections in 2011-12, against the occupation of Ukraine in 2014 and against poor pensions in 2018. But this time, the sense of grievance is deeper.

Editorial Board: Mr. Kenney and his UCP walked into the office from a wave of anger. The recession was hurting, and the pipeline protests and the new carbon tax felt like they were hitting the blood of the provinces. But Alberta has not been singled out by global conspirators. The world is changing, and Mr. Bidens’s presidency promises to accelerate that change. Giving credence to baseless plots will not help the oil industry in Canada to harm it.

Ian McGugan: For Canadian investors, the good news is that the worst foam condition seems to be in the US By comparison, the rest of the world seems reasonably priced and British stocks look completely cheap, according to Mr Ian McGugan. Buckland. But global stock markets tend to rise and fall together. This suggests that care is also fine for investors staying at home.

EDITORIAL CARTON TODAY

Brian Gable Brian Gable / The Globe and Mail

JETONI M MIR

What is the energy gap? Live Q&A with Robyn Doolittle and Chen Wang

For women in the workplace, progress has stalled. From almost every metric, they continue to lag behind generations after men. Two and a half years ago, The Globe and Mail tried to figure out why. What we found is that inequalities go much deeper than the compensation or lack of female CEOs. There is a power gap in the modern workforce. Today at 1pm ET, join investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle and data reporter Chen Wang for a direct questions and answers with business columnist Rita Trichur about the Power Gap series.

MOMENTI NT KOH: JAN. 26, 1998

President Bill Clinton gives his strongest denial to date on allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinski during the White House event unveiling new childcare proposals January 26, 1998. Win McNamee / REUTERS

Bill Clinton denies having had sex with Monica Lewinsky

A Drudge Report bomb story published late Friday, January 17, 1998, took Washington (for the most part) by surprise: U.S. President Bill Clinton had been in an intimate relationship with a former White House intern. Twenty-one-year-old Monica Lewinsky was originally practicing in the office of Chief of Staff Leon Panetta, but later transferred to a job at the Pentagon after rumors circulated inside the White House. Clinton, Lewinsky and the White House all denied the reports. On this day in 1998, Clinton convened a press conference on the eve of a Union State Speech, spending six minutes thanking the people who had played a role in his education reforms. Less than 30 seconds before closing, he told the assembled group that there was one thing he wanted to say to America: I did not have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. After her denial of the case in an affidavit, Lewinsky was caught discussing it in a gruesome operation orchestrated by prosecutor Kenneth Starr. In exchange for immunity, Lewinsky accepted the relationship. Clintons stands in his testimony before a grand jury would lead to his acquittal on charges of dropping testimony and obstructing justice. The subsequent Senate trial acquitted Clinton of both charges. Ian Morfitt

