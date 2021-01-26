Beijing examines anal swabs as COVID cases rise | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese authorities are assessing the possibility of administering anal swab tests to Beijing residents as they experience a new outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus. After China declared victory over COVID-19 on March 19, 2020 – claiming there were zero cases – it has in fact seen numerous explosions across the country in Xinjiang, Beijing, Yunnan, Wuhan, Jilin, Qingdao, Tianjin, Mongolia Inland, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. A new large increase in cases began to erupt in Hebei Province in early January and has spread to cities near Beijing such as Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, as well as other provinces. China has imposed severe blockades on 22 million people in cities and neighborhoods in large parts of Hebei Province, Heilongjiang and Beijing districts. As was the case in Wuhan last year, numerous videos have surfaced showing officials closing the doors of apartments where people are suspected of being in quarantine. It is happening again. # CCP style lock

in Jinzhou, Dalian, China. #ccpvirus # covid19

pic.twitter.com/yx4yz1zVM6 – Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) January 3, 2021 As of Jan. 20, China was reporting 100 new cases a day, including an increase in local broadcasts, particularly in the Daxing District, with all 1.6 million residents banned from leaving their homes. That day, two cases from that district were confirmed that the virus was first found in the UK On January 22, Beijing began testing the capital’s 2 million citizens within 48 hours. Soon, videos appeared showing thousands of people standing close together in long queues winding through the city, in areas such as Wangfujing. China’s state spokesman, the Global Times on January 23, indicated that the government is considering subjecting Beijing citizens to anal swabs. The article mentioned that a 9-year-old boy was exposed to a battery of tests including serum antibody tests, as well as nasal, throat and anus swabs, before testing positive for COVID-19, but failed to show he had detected the virus. Wangfujing Road, # Beijing (I used to shop here a lot.) People line up for #CCPVirus # COVID-19 testing. Again out of control. pic.twitter.com/HgxaQiVtMH – Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) January 22, 2021 Li Tongzeng, a deputy director in charge of infectious disease at Beijing You’an Hospital, was quoted as saying that studies had found that the virus survives longer in the anus and stool than the upper body tract. The article added that the virus may be present in the throat of asymptomatic patients for three to five days, so anal rather than throat swabs should be considered. Lee reportedly told CCTV that anal swabs could increase accuracy in “major groups”. However, he acknowledged that the technique was not “as appropriate as throat swabs” and suggested that they be applied only to “major groups” in quarantine centers. Yang Zhanqiu, a deputy director of the department of pathogenic biology at Wuhan University, told the state-operated tabloid the disease is mainly contracted through the upper respiratory tract rather than the digestive system. Yang argued that the most effective test was with nasal and throat swabs. Yang added, “There have been cases involving positive coronavirus testing in a patient’s stool, but no evidence has suggested that it was transmitted through someone’s digestive system.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos