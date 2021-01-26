All the latest accommodation options available to live in the UAE

Photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: If you are looking to move to the UAE or are looking for new residence opportunities, the UAE has recently announced several visa opportunities where students, entrepreneurs, working professionals or retirees can obtain a residence visa and also sponsor their families.

Here is a look at all the visa options available for those seeking to reside in the UAE.

Students can sponsor their family members

The last announcement made by the UAE authorities was on Sunday, January 24, 2021, during a meeting of the UAE Cabinet. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, revealed that the Council of Ministers had approved new changes to visas and residence rules where foreign students can bring and sponsor their families, if they are financially capable.

The Virtual Work Program lives in Dubai, even when your office is outside the UAE

Under the Virtual Work Program, you can relocate to Dubai (from outside the UAE) and continue working for the organization you are already working for, remotely.

Who is the virtual work program for?

It is for people living and working outside the UAE, beginners and entrepreneurs who meet the admission criteria. If your application to live in Dubai is approved by the UAE authorities, you can also bring your family together.

Duration of the virtual work program

The program is valid for one year, renewable after re-application.

How to apply for the program

Applicants will need to submit the following documents to begin the process:

Copy of passport, where the passport is valid for at least six months

Health insurance with coverage from the UAE

Proof of Employment from the current employer with a validity of one year contract, a minimum of 5,000 USD (Dh18,365) monthly salary, payment slip of the last months and bank statement of the previous three months.

For entrepreneurs – proof of ownership of the company for a year or more, with an average monthly income of USD 5,000 (Dh18,365) and bank statements of the last three months.

Email these documents to [email protected]

According to the Visit Dubai website, once the documents have been received, a department representative will contact the applicant to further the process.

Cost – $ 287 (Dh1,054) per person, plus medical insurance and processing fees.

Pension visa

The five-year renewable pension residence visa is available to those over 55 who meet the eligibility criteria. The visa is available for you, your spouse and your children.

Admission criteria

You must be at least 55 years old

You must have valid medical insurance covering the UAE. Find out about health insurance packages created specifically for retirees here.

The applicant must meet one of the following financial criteria:

1. Property Value: Owning a property in a country that is not mortgaged and is not worth less than Dh2 million OR

2. Cash Savings: Have a bank deposit in the UAE of not less than Dh1 million OR

3. Minimum Income: To provide proof that you have a monthly income of not less than DHS 20,000 or other equivalent currency OR

4. Combining the value of assets and savings: Combine points 1 and 2 so that the amount of bank deposit and the market price of the value of the property is not less than 2 million Dh2.

Depending on the qualification path you wish to use, make sure you have the necessary supporting evidence attached to your reply email.

For example, if you want to apply using the Property Value path, you must attach a copy of your property title deed.

If, on the other hand, you prefer to apply based on money savings, then a letter from the bank indicating the value of the deposit is required.

In the case of the third option the minimum income requires as proof a bank statement for the last six months and proof of source of income.

If you want to use the fourth option Combining the value of wealth and savings, then you need a combination of the evidence mentioned above with a minimum amount of Dh2 million.

How to apply?

When your documents are ready, you will need to email them to [email protected] with the following documents:

1. Copy of passport of the applicant, spouse and children (if applicable)

2. Copy of marriage certificate (if sponsored by the spouse)

3. Current copy of visa (If the applicant is a resident of the United Arab Emirates)

4. Copy of applicant’s Emirates IDs (if the applicant is a current resident in the UAE)

5. Copy of proof of suitability (as explained above).

6. Copy of a valid health insurance policy covering the UAE (spouse and children policies if applicable)

7. Current home address (building number, street number, area, city, place)

8. The mobile number and email address to which you want to be contacted.

The request will be directed to the Department of Naturalization and Residence in Dubai (DNRD) for processing.

When can I expect an answer?

According to Visit Dubai, once the application is submitted, the individual will receive a confirmation of their application status within three working days.

Gold Visa – Long-stay visas in the UAE

In 2019, the UAE implemented a new system for long-stay visas. The new system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE continent. These visas will be issued for 5 or 10 years and will be automatically renewed.

Cabinet Resolution no. 56 of 2018 Regarding the Organization of Residence Permits for Investors, Entrepreneurs and Professional Talent regulates the issuance of gold visas for:

3. talents and researchers specializing in various fields of science and knowledge

4. bright students with promising scientific skills

Eligibility for a 10-year visa

The following categories are eligible to apply for a 10-year residence visa in the UAE.

a Investors in public investments at least 10 million Dh.

The investment can take many forms such as:

1. A deposit of at least DM 10 million in an in-house investment fund

2. Establishment of a company in the UAE with a capital of not less than Dh10 million

3. Partnership in an existing company or in a new company with a share value of not less than 10 million Dec.

4. To have a total investment of not less than 10 million DH in all the mentioned areas, provided that the investment in sectors other than real estate is not less than 60 percent of the total investment.

The issuance of a visa depends on the following conditions:

1. The amount invested must not be borrowed.

2. The investment must be maintained for at least three years.

3. There must be financial solvency (the ability of a person, business or organization to pay their debts and have the money to pay for future needs) up to DM 10 million.

The visa can be extended to include business partners, provided each partner contributes € 10 million.

The long-term visa may include a spouse and children, as well as an executive director and an advisor.

b Persons with specialized talent

This includes specialized talents and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, as well as creative individuals in the field of culture and art. The advantage of the visa extends to the spouse and children. All categories are required to have a valid employment contract in a specialized field with priority in the UAE.

The issuance of a visa depends on the following conditions:

1. Scientists must be accredited by the Emirati Council of Scientists or holders of the Mohamed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence.

2. Creative individuals in culture and art must be accredited by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

3. Inventors must obtain a valid patent, which is added to the economy of the United Arab Emirates. Patents must be approved by the Ministry of Economy.

4. Extraordinary talents must be documented by patents or scientific research published in a world-class journal.

5. Executives must be the owners of a leading and internationally recognized company or holder of a high academic achievement and position.

Physicians and specialists must meet at least two of the following conditions:

1. a Ph.D degree from one of the 500 best universities in the world.

2. an award or certificate of appreciation in the field of work of applicants

3. Contribution to a great deal of scientific research in the relevant field of work

4. publish scientific articles or books in distinguished publications in the relevant field of work

5. membership in an organization related to this field

6. a Ph.D. degree, in addition to 10 years of professional experience in their field

7. specialization in priority areas of the UAE.

Eligibility for a five-year visa

The following categories are eligible to apply for a five-year residence visa in the UAE:

1. Investors in a property in the UAE

The issuance of a visa depends on the following conditions:

a The investor must invest in a property with a gross value of not less than Dh5 million.

b The amount invested in real estate should not be on a loan basis.

c The property must be kept for at least three years.

This category includes those who have an existing project with a minimum capital of Dh500,000, or those who have the approval of a locally accredited business incubator.

Entrepreneurs are allowed a multi-entry visa for six months, renewable for another six months. The long-term visa includes the spouse and children, a partner and three executives.

1. outstanding students with a minimum grade of 95 percent in public and private high schools

2. university students at home and abroad who have a GPA difference of at least 3.75 upon graduation.