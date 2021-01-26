UK sends humanitarian team to support Mozambique after devastating Cyclone Eloise





The UK is providing up to 1 million emergency aid in the UK and a team of field aid workers to help those affected by the devastating Cyclone Eloise, Africa Minister James Duddridge announced today (Tuesday 26 January) . Funding will support the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to help manage camps, provide shelter and emergency shelter, and improve drainage and access to roads. According to reports, 2,400 houses were destroyed and another 4,700 damaged, particularly in the provinces of Sofala, Zambezia, Manica and Inhambane. More than 8,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and are being housed in 28 accommodation centers. Heavy rains are expected in the coming weeks, which could cause more damage to them from the cyclone. Minister for Africa James Duddridge said: Our thoughts are with those affected by Cyclone Eloise. Mozambique now has to fight to fight the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by the consequences of this cyclone. MB will do everything it can to help those in need. Our team of humanitarian experts, working with field partners, will help create what is needed, and the safest and fastest way to deliver it to the most vulnerable people. Social distancing is extremely difficult for those living in emergency shelters, increasing the risk of transmission to the community. As of January 23, 2021, there have been 31,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mozambique and 297 deaths. The UK purchased a number of key supplies in 2020 following the 2019 Idai Cyclone, which were carefully pre-positioned to help support disaster preparedness. Articles include: 3,000 family tents, nearly 6,000 emergency shelter kits, 90 plastic rolls and 12,000 plastic sheets which can help to provide emergency shelter;

6,000 hygiene kits which include basic items such as soap;

5,000 kitchen sets, providing bases such as plates for those who have lost their homes; AND

600 Latin tiles, so people can use the toilet safely and reducing the risk of spreading the disease. The UK is working with the Government of Mozambique to urgently obtain these supplies for those in need. Specialized flood risk assessments, compiled by a consortium including the Universities of Reading and Bristol and funded by the UK Government, have been used to help humanists predict which areas are most likely to be hit and planned supplies and personnel. This partnership follows a request from the United Nations following similar UK support in responding to Cyclone Idai. The UK-funded Start Fund has confirmed it will provide 200,000 to respond to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Eloise. The UK is a major donor to the Start-up Fund, a UK-based fund, run by NGOs, for smaller, unimplemented humanitarian responses The Mozambique Red Cross Society (CVM) has received just under 300,000 (CHF 359,689) from the UK-funded Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to provide immediate housing support for 500 families while providing the most urgent water, sanitation and health needs of the 5,000 people met. Notes to editors Today, 1 million UK aid funding is from the UK Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Crisis Reserve.

The consortium of organizations working on flood risk assessments include: University of Reading, University of Bristol, ECMWF, Copernicus, HR Wallingford and FATHOM.

DREF is a joint fund managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which provides immediate financial support to National Societies to respond to minor emergencies and crises.

