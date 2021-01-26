A testament to Biden’s commitment to diplomacy: The appointment of Rob Malley as Iran’s envoy

President Biden’s commitment to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA – is already facing the backlash of a large crew of hawks, both domestic and foreign. Opponents of re-entry into the deal are now focusing their vitriol on one of the nation’s leading experts on both the Middle East and diplomacy: Robert Malley, whom Biden could touch on as Iran’s next envoy. .

On Jan. 21, Conservative journalist Eli Lake Written a section of opinion in Bloomberg News arguing that Biden should not nominate Malley because Malley ignores Iran’s human rights abuses and “regional terror.” Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Republished part of Lake with direction“Malley has a long history of sympathy for the Iranian regime and animus for Israel. The ayatollahs would not believe their fate if he is elected.” Pro-Iranians for regime change such as Mariam Memarsadeghi, conservative American journalists like Breitbart Joel Pollak, and the far right Zionist Organization of America are opposing Malley. Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed opposition on the possible appointment of Malley and Israeli Major General Yaakov Amidror, a close adviser to the prime minister, said that if the US rejoins the JCPOA, Israel can take military action against Iran. A petition opposing Malley has even begun Change.org.

What makes Malley such a threat to these opponents of talks with Iran?

Malley is the opposite pole to Trump’s special envoy to Iran, Elliott Abrams, whose only interest was to squeeze the economy and foment conflict in hopes of regime change. On the other hand, Malley has called American Middle East policy “a host of failed ventures” that requires “self-reflection” and is a true believer in diplomacy.

Under the Clinton and Obama administrations, Malley helped organize the Camp David summit in 2000 as Bill Clinton’s special assistant; acted as coordinator of the Obama White House for the Middle East, North Africa, and the Gulf region; and was the chief negotiator on White House staff for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. When Obama left office, Malley became president of the International Crisis Group, a group formed in 1995 to prevent wars.

During the Trump years, Malley was a fierce critic of Trump’s policy on Iran. In a part of the Atlantic that he co-authored, he denounced Trump’s plan to withdraw and rejected criticisms about sunset clauses in agreements that do not extend for more years. “The time-limited nature of some of the restrictions [in the JCPOA] “It ‘s not a flaw in the agreement, it was a precondition for it,” he wrote. “The real choice in 2015 was between reaching an agreement that limited the size of Iran’s nuclear program for many years and providing intermittent inspections permanently, or not getting one.”

it sentenced Trump’s campaign of maximum pressure as a maximum failure, explaining that throughout Trump’s presidency, “Iran’s nuclear program grew, increasingly unchecked by the JCPOA. Tehran has more accurate ballistic missiles than ever before and more “The regional landscape grew more, not less, crowded.”

While Malley’s wrongdoers accuse him of ignoring the bleak history of human rights, national security and human rights organizations that support Malley said in a joint letter that since Trump left the nuclear deal, “society “Iran’s civil society is weaker and more isolated, making it harder for them to defend change.”

The Hawks have another reason to oppose Malley: his refusal to show blind support for Israel. In 2001, Malley co-wrote a article for the New York Book Review arguing that the failure of the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations Camp David had not been the sole fault of Palestinian leader Yasir Arafat but included then-Israeli leader Ehud Barak. The pro-Israel American structure wasted no time accusing Bad to have an anti-Israel bias.

Malley has been too pyloric for meeting with members of the Palestinian political group Hamas, a US-designated terrorist organization paper for the New York Times, Malley explained that these meetings were part of his job when he was director of the Middle East program at the International Crisis Group and that he was regularly asked by US and Israeli officials to brief them on these meetings.

With the Biden administration already facing opposition from Israel for its intention to return to the JCPOA, Malley’s expertise on Israel and his willingness to talk to all parties will be an asset.

Malley understands that re-entering the JCPOA needs to be undertaken quickly and will not be easy. Iran’s presidential election is scheduled for June and predictions are that a tough candidate will win, making negotiations with the US increasingly difficult. He is also very aware that re-entry into the JCPOA is not enough to calm regional conflicts, so he support a European initiative to encourage de-escalation dialogues between Iran and neighboring Gulf states. As the U.S. special envoy to Iran, Malley could place the weight on Washington after such efforts.

Malley’s foreign policy expertise and diplomatic skills in the Middle East make him the ideal candidate to revive the JCPOA and help defuse regional tensions. Biden’s response to the far-right riots against Malley will be a test of his courage to stand up to the hawks and devise a new course for U.S. policy in the Middle East.