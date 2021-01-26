Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi reveals his uncle recently died from Covid before he could get the vaccine

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi has revealed that his uncle recently died from Covid.

Speaking about the high number of victims in the UK with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Mr Zahawi said: “It is painfully painful and it is closer to home than you think Piers in terms of losing loved ones and family. I lost my uncle last week for Covid, but you are right, it is gloomy and horrible but our way out of this is the vaccination program.It makes me angry but it makes me determined to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in our country. “Defend as soon as possible and then protect the whole nation. This is our way out of this, this is ultimately what we will do and I promise you, I will make sure it happens.”

Discussing his uncles going into detail, he said: “He was right [a vaccine] but unfortunately he got Covid before he got the vaccine. “Obviously, you have to wait 21 days before someone recovers before you vaccinate them and they did not.”

Referring to reports that the European Union may be pressuring Pfizer to cut supplies, he said: “I am confident that our deliveries from Pfizer will continue, said Albert Bourla, the head of that company. a tremendous job throughout this journey of Covid pandemic vaccines, he has been absolutely focused on equal supply, they are reconfiguring their European operation to go to 2 billion doses from 1.2 billion, so I’m confident that they will be able to supply the European Union and the United Kingdom “.

In the report claiming that AstraZeneca efficacy is only 8% from the age of 65, he said: “I can absolutely insure over the age of 65 in this country that is not the case. The Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee have looked at all of the data that AstraZeneca Oxford has supplied.I actually spoke with the Chief Executive of AstraZeneca last night we do not know where this unfounded report comes from.It is not true.This figure of 8% is complete nonsense, so I would absolutely rely on the UK Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee and one of the best regulators in the world, the MHRA, in terms of efficacy.

Asked what the efficacy rate is for over 65 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, he replied: It produces very similar to under 65, but also high T cell levels as well, which means that the AstraZeneca vaccine not only provides levels high levels three weeks after the first dose and beyond, but also very high levels, almost 100 percent protection against severe virus infection, so it is an excellent vaccine, clearly one that the EU also wants to receive sufficient supplies, hence some of these titles

Discussing the concerns of the British Medical Associations that there is not enough data to show the effectiveness of Pfizer vaccines with a 12-week gap between doses, he said: Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty and his deputy Jonathan Van-Tam have written to them very clearly addressing their concerns … If you look at the data from Pfizer BioNTech and get it from the first moment you get the shock up to 21 days, then yes, the efficiency is about 50%, but of course your body starts building up antibodies . If you go from day 14 to day 21, you are 89% protected after that first dose.

He also said that there is data that is not in the public domain from Pfizer BioNTech that they are not publishing that makes them feel very confident that the gap of up to 12 weeks in the dose actually works and gives that incentive that continues to t ‘ give you that extra protection when you get your second kick.

After being shown a clip of a concert in New Zealand where crowds gathered without masks, Zawahi was asked if it would have been better, with the mind away, if our borders had been closed in March.

Well, look we’re good at this, we’re going to have an investigation and we’re going to look at all the decisions you have the right to say we have to look at all those decisions.