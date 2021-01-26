Israel welcomes first official visit to Sudan as relations begin | Politics news





In Khartoum, Israeli and Sudanese officials discuss diplomatic, security and economic issues after the start of ties.

Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen led a delegation to Khartoum months after Sudan agreed to normalize relations. Monday’s visit marked the first time an Israeli minister has led an official delegation to the North African state, Cohens’s office said on Tuesday. Sudanese state media did not report the trip. The Israeli intelligence ministry said in a statement that members of the delegation met with the head of state, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the defense minister, Yassin Ibrahim, for talks on diplomatic, security and economic issues. A first memorandum on these topics was signed between Sudanese Defense Minister and Cohen, she said. The parties also discussed deepening intelligence co-operation. The Sudanese authorities briefed the Israeli delegation on their progress in repealing the law to boycott Israel and changing the law that detains Sudanese migrants, including Israel, who return to Sudan, the ministry added. The statement also said that it had been agreed that a Sudanese delegation would travel to Israel, but did not mention when. Sudan agreed to normalize ties with Israel in October last year, and an Israeli delegation visited Khartoum the following month. Protests against normalization On January 6, Sudan signed the Abrahamic Agreements normalizing ties with Israel, making it the third Arab country to do so after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year. Morocco also normalized its ties with Israel in December. Khartoum signed the agreements less than a month after Washington removed it from state sponsors of the terrorism blacklist as part of a quid pro quo. But anti-normalization protests have continued in Sudan. On January 17, dozens of protesters gathered outside the cabinet office in Khartoum and burned the Israeli flag. Until last year, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab countries to recognize Israel, in bilateral peace agreements entered into decades ago. Other Arab governments refused to normalize relations until Israel reached a comprehensive peace agreement with the Palestinians and other neighbors. Cohen said his visit to Khartoum laid the groundwork for many important collaborations that will help Israel and Sudan, enhance regional stability, deepen our ties with Africa, and lead to more agreements with states in the region.







